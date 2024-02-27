Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 Live Streaming: Everything You Need To Know

Royal Challengers Bangalore, coming with the glory of opening match victory, and Gujarat Giants, once again wounded by the defeat are facing off each other on February 27, Thursday at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. (Full Coverage| Schedule And Points Table)
In the previous and first match of the WPL 2024 season, RCB delivered on its promise to showcase one of the most thrilling matches in cricket history- a two-run win with a five-wicket haul. Batting first, the Challengers set a target of 157/6 for UP Warriorz. No doubt, it was Richa Ghosh's 62 off 37 balls and Sabbhineni Meghana's 53 off 44 that did the maximum task. But, the victory was secured only when Asha Shobhana made an exceptional contribution after the 16th over with UP at 126/3. In the next over she took three wickets, and the tides were in RCB's favour already.
Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants, the team that finished at the bottom in 2023, could not rise to the challenge of the defending champion, Mumbai Indians. They batted first, no fifties, all under the mark of 20, they scored 126/9. GG bowlers did extraordinary in the very ordinary match, they managed to take 5 wickets, but Harmanpreet Kaur's girls were already at 129 in 18.1 overs.
Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants have locked horns twice before in WPL 2023. In the first encounter, Giants emerged victorious by 11 runs, at Barborne Stadium Mumbai. In the second meet, RCB won by 8 wickets. The upcoming clash remains significant as Beth Mooney's team is eager to secure their first win of the season, on the other hand, Smriti Mandhana's team won't let their first match glory go in vain.
When Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 will be played?
The first clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match will kick off on February 27, Tuesday at 7:30 pm IST at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match?
In India, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants 2024 match will be telecasted on Sports 18 HD/SD channels.
The Women's Premier League 2024 matches can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema in multiple languages in India.
In Australia, the Women's Premier League 2024 matches will be available on Fox Sports, Fox Cricket HD and Foxtel Go.
In the UK, the Women's Premier League 2024 matches will be available on Sky Sports Cricket, and Sky Go.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 Squads:
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women:
Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Simran Bahadur, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Renuka Thakur Singh, Disha Kasat, Nadine de Klerk, Ekta Bisht, Sophie Molineux, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar.
Gujarat Giants Women:
Beth Mooney (wk/c), Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha, Kashvee Gautam, Tarannum Pathan, Kathryn Bryce, Lauren Cheatle.