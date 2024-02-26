Let's take a peek at three key player battles that could influence the outcome of the RCB-W vs GG-W game.

Smriti Mandhana Vs Sneh Rana

Anyone who follows Indian cricket knows that Smriti Mandhana is a free-flowing top-order batter, with drives to kill for. Her USP is the ease with which she lofts spinners and pacers alike to get her team off to good starts, be it whichever format.

But in her India teammate Sneh Rana, Smriti will have a tricky challenger to tackle. The spirited off-spinner will take the ball away from her and make hitting across the one a tough proposition. Both players have the experience and wherewithal to offset the other. It remains to be seen who wins.