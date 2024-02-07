Women's Premier League 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Profile - Squad, Schedule, Star Player, And More

Despite boasting the talents of Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry, Royal Challengers Bangalore finished the first season of the Women's Premier League in fourth place. Of the eight matches RCB had contested in 2023, they won just two, pipping Gujarat Giants at the foot of the table only by the virtue of their marginal better net run rate. (More Cricket News)
With the table wiped clean and the roster updated, RCB will aim to do much, much better this time around and provide the cricket-crazy city of Bangalore some much-desired silverware in the process.
RCB can count on home comforts this time around, with half of the tournament being held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. They will begin their campaign on February 24 against UP Warriors and conclude it 20 days later in Delhi with a bout versus Mumbai Indians.
Advertisement
Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux.
Advertisement
No need to look any further than captain Smriti Mandhana, when it comes to picking one star player from the Royal Challengers Bangalore line-up. The Indian vice-captain is a leader with and without the bat, precisely the reason why RCB forked out an eye-watering 3.4 crore INR to secure her talents in the first WPL auction, making her the most expensive cricketer in the tournament.
Mandhana finished her first Women's Premier League season with 149 runs in eight matches, slightly below what fans might have expected from her, and will be looking to make amends this time around.
Advertisement
At M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (All games start at 7.30 PM IST)
February 24- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriors
February 27 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants
February 29 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals
March 2 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians
March 4 - UP Warriors vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
At Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi (All games start at 7.30 PM IST)
March 6 - Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
March 10 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
March 12 - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
March 15 – Eliminator*
March 17 - Final*