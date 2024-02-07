Sports

Women's Premier League 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Profile - Squad, Schedule, Star Player, And More

Having finished fourth in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aiming to secure their maiden title this time around under the leadership of captain Smriti Mandhana

Akshat
Akshat

February 7, 2024

Women's Premier League: Sophie Devine, left, and Smriti Mandhana, right, in action during WPL 2023 (Photo: File)

Despite boasting the talents of Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry, Royal Challengers Bangalore finished the first season of the Women's Premier League in fourth place. Of the eight matches RCB had contested in 2023, they won just two, pipping Gujarat Giants at the foot of the table only by the virtue of their marginal better net run rate. (More Cricket News)

With the table wiped clean and the roster updated, RCB will aim to do much, much better this time around and provide the cricket-crazy city of Bangalore some much-desired silverware in the process.

RCB can count on home comforts this time around, with half of the tournament being held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. They will begin their campaign on February 24 against UP Warriors and conclude it 20 days later in Delhi with a bout versus Mumbai Indians.

Advertisement
Chamari Athapaththu became the first Sri Lankan cricketer to score 2000 runs in T20Is. - (Photo: File)
Women's Premier League 2024: Sri Lanka Skipper Chamari Athapaththu Reveals Surprise At Initial Auction Snub

BY PTI

Royal Challengers Bangalore, Women's Premier League 2024, Squad

Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux.

Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bangalore, Women's Premier League 2024, Star Player: Smriti Mandhana

No need to look any further than captain Smriti Mandhana, when it comes to picking one star player from the Royal Challengers Bangalore line-up. The Indian vice-captain is a leader with and without the bat, precisely the reason why RCB forked out an eye-watering 3.4 crore INR to secure her talents in the first WPL auction, making her the most expensive cricketer in the tournament.

Mandhana finished her first Women's Premier League season with 149 runs in eight matches, slightly below what fans might have expected from her, and will be looking to make amends this time around.

Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bangalore, Women's Premier League 2024, Schedule

At M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (All games start at 7.30 PM IST)

February 24- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriors

February 27 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants

February 29 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals

March 2 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

March 4 - UP Warriors vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

At Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi (All games start at 7.30 PM IST)

March 6 - Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

March 10 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

March 12 - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

March 15 – Eliminator*

March 17 - Final*

Advertisement
Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement