Women's Premier League 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Profile - Squad, Schedule, Star Player, And More

Despite boasting the talents of Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry, Royal Challengers Bangalore finished the first season of the Women's Premier League in fourth place. Of the eight matches RCB had contested in 2023, they won just two, pipping Gujarat Giants at the foot of the table only by the virtue of their marginal better net run rate.

With the table wiped clean and the roster updated, RCB will aim to do much, much better this time around and provide the cricket-crazy city of Bangalore some much-desired silverware in the process.