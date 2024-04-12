Cricket

Rohit Sharma Not Ready To Retire Yet: 'Really Want To Win 2027 ODI World Cup'

Rohit Sharma will be captaining India for their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 campaign in June. He feels there is no weak team in Indian Premier League 2024 now, and that it has grown akin to "EPL first division where any team can beat any team"

File photo of India captain Rohit Sharma batting during the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia. Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A
Expressing his strong desire to lift the 2027 ODI World Cup after narrowly missing out in the 2023 edition, India skipper Rohit Sharma has quashed speculation about his retirement, saying that he plans to "continue for a few more years". (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)

"I haven't really thought about retirement. But, I don't know where life takes you. I am playing well at the moment and I am thinking of continuing for a few more years. I really want to win that World Cup," Rohit said in YouTube show 'Breakfast With Champions', which also had British pop singer Ed Sheeran in attendance.

Rohit, 36, was a member of the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning Indian team, but considers the 50-over showpiece event as the real deal. Defeat to Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final had left the opening batter heartbroken.

"The 50-over World Cup is the actual World Cup. We have grown up watching the 50-over World Cup. There is the World Test Championship final happening at Lord's in 2025. Hopefully, we will make it there," added Rohit, who will be helming the ship for India's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 campaign in June.

Close to six months have elapsed since India had that one bad day in office that cost them the ODI World Cup title at Ahmedabad, but Rohit still finds it difficult to come to terms with it.

"It was happening in India. We played well until that final. When we won the semifinal, I thought, we were just one step away from it (victory). I thought, what's that one thing that can make us lose that final, and honestly, nothing came to my mind," he said.

"We were all supposed to have one bad day and that I guess that was our bad day. We'd ticked all the boxes, we were playing good cricket, confidence was there. But that was one bad day and the Aussies had a very good day. I don't think we played bad cricket in that final," the Mumbaikar added.

Talking about the Indian Premier League, which is currently underway across the country, Rohit said there was no weak team in the league now. "IPL has grown so much in the last decade or so and every team is now competitive. I don't think there is any weak team in the IPL. It is something like EPL first division where any team can beat any team.

"But it was not like that when it started off. Now, there is so much technology involved, people are aware what gaps are to be filled, so they get the right players from the auction etc," he opined.

