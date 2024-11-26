Qatar Vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming, Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B: When, Where To Watch QAT Vs UAE Match

Hosts Qatar face the United Arab Emirates in match 18 of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B 2024 for the 2026 finals, to be held in India and Sri Lanka. Watch the Qatar vs United Arab Emirates cricket match live today (November 26, 2024). (More Cricket News)
This penultimate day fixture at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha between the two top teams is likely to be an engrossing affair, with the winners certain to take the Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B crown.
Conversely, the loser of this pivotal QAT vs UAE clash will need to their final game two days later to confirm as three other teams -- Thailand (3rd with 3 wins in 5), Saudi Arabia (4th with 2 wins in 2) and Bahrain (5th with 2 wins in 2) still have outside chance to make the top two.
Both Qatar and UAE are unbeaten -- four wins in four -- but the UAE sit atop thanks to their superior net run rate of 3.355, as against Qatar's 1.385. The two top teams at the end of the competition will advance to the nine-team regional final, for Asia and Asia-Pacific regions.
Nepal, Oman and Papua New Guinea -- participants in the previous T20 World Cup -- have earned bye; while Kuwait and Malaysia (both from Asia Sub-regional Qualifier A), Japan (East Asia-Pacific Sub-regional Qualifier B) and Samoa (East Asia-Pacific Sub-regional Qualifier A) have already confirmed their places in the regional final, to be played in Malaysia.
Qatar vs United Arab Emirates T20 head-to-head
Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have met two times in the format and the latter leads the head-to-head record 2-0. In their first meeting in 2020, the UAE beat by 28 runs after posting 122. Last year, they dismissed Qatar for 106 while defending a 167-run target (166/7).
Qatar Vs United Arab Emirates, Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B Live Streaming:
When Is Qatar Vs United Arab Emirates, Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 18?
The Qatar Vs United Arab Emirates, Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 18 will be held on November 26, Tuesday at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha.
Where to watch Qatar Vs United Arab Emirates, Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B Match?
The Qatar Vs United Arab Emirates, Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 19 will be live streamed on FanCode application and website.
Qatar vs United Arab Emirates Squads
Qatar: Mohammed Rizlan (c & wk), Owais Ahmed, Mohammad Ahnaff, Saqlain Arshad, Amir Farooq, Muhammad Jabir, Ikramullah Khan, Imal Liyanage (wk), Adnan Mirza, Mohammed Nadeem, Arumugaganesh Nagarajan, Himanshu Rathod, Nouman Sarwar and Muhammad Tanveer.
UAE: Muhammad Waseem (c), Rahul Chopra (wk), Syed Haider (wk), Muhammad Jawadullah, Simranjeet Kang, Nilansh Keswani, Asif Khan, Ali Naseer, Dhruv Parashar, Omid Shafi Rahman, Alishan Sharafu, Junaid Siddique and Zuhaib Zubair.
Final day fixtures:
19th Match: Bhutan vs Cambodia at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. Match starts at 11:30 AM IST (09:00 AM local)
20th Match: Qatar vs Saudi Arabia at the University of Doha for Science and Technology, Doha. Match starts at 11:30 AM IST (09:00 AM local)
21st Match: Bahrain vs United Arab Emirates at the University of Doha for Science and Technology, Doha. Match starts at 4:00 PM IST (01:30 PM local).