PSL 2026 Points Table: Teams Qualified For Playoffs, Winless Team, Who Can Qualify - All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
Peshawar Zalmi are the first team qualify for the PSL 2026 playoffs
Babar Azam-led side are unbeaten so far in the tourney
Pindiz' are winless in eight matches played with three still to play
Rawalpindiz's horrendous Pakistan Super League 2026 campaign continued as they lost yet another fixture, this time Multan Sultans by six wickets in match 31 in Karachi on Tuesday. Rawalpindiz, who batted first, posted 166 on the board in 20 overs.
In reply, the Sultans chased down the target in 18.4 overs, piling more pressure on Mohammad Rizwan and co. The result meant RWP were clearly out of the playoff race but Sultans tightened their grip on the second place and qualify for the playoffs.
It's tough battle between Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators, Hyderabad Kingsmen and Karachi Kings.
Teams from third to seventh, have a chance to qualify for the playoff berth albeit if other results go the respective team's way. Peshawar Zalmi, who have not lost a single game all season, are the first to qualify.
PSL 2026: Who Leads The Points Table?
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Peshawar Zalmi (Q)
|8
|7
|0
|1
|15
|2.911
|2
|Multan Sultans
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|0.545
|3
|Islamabad United
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|1.481
|4
|Lahore Qalandars
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|-0.503
|5
|Quetta Gladiators
|9
|3
|6
|0
|6
|-0.355
|6
|Hyderabad Kingsmen
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|-0.47
|7
|Karachi Kings
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|-1.368
|8
|Rawalpindiz
|8
|0
|8
|0
|0
|-1.647
Peshawar Zalmi are top of the PSL 2026 points table with seven wins out of the eight games played with one being a washout. Babar Azam-led side are atop the PSL 2026 standings and have also qualified for the playoffs.
PSL 2026: Which Team Is Yet To Win A Single Match?
Mohammad Rizwan-led Rawalpindiz are still winless in PSL 2026. They have played eight matches and have not won any of them. They sit at the bottom of the PSL 2026 standings with zero victories and a NRR of -1.647.
Pindiz's latest match also ended in a defeat as they lost to Multan Sultans by six wickets.
PSL 2026: Which Teams Can Qualify For The Playoffs?
As many as five teams remain in contention for the playoff berth with three spots still up for grabs. Multan Sultans and Islamabad United are best placed to qualify, occupying the second and third spot, respectively. MS, have 10 points from seven games, and require two wins from their remaining three matches to qualify. ISU, on the other hand, also require two victories from their final three fixtures.
The battle for the remaining playoff spot is a tight affair with Quetta Gladiators (6 points), requiring to win their remaining games to stay in the race.
Hyderabad Kingsmen, Lahore Qalandars, and Karachi Kings are tied on 6 points. HYK must win their remaining three games to secure playoff spot. LHQ must also win their remaining matches to secure qualification.
As for Karachi Kings, they do need to win three games but their poor run-rate (-1.368) could hurt their chances of qualification.