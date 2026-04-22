PSL 2026 Points Table: Teams Qualified For Playoffs, Winless Team, Who Can Qualify - All You Need To Know

PSL 2026 Points Table: Mohammad Rizwan-led Rawalpindiz lost yet another game to Multan Sultans on Tuesday and remain bottom. Peshawar Zalmi, led by Babar Azam, are still unbeaten and sit atop the Pakistan Super League 2026 standings

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Pakistan Super League
A billboard of Pakistan's premier domestic T20 the Pakistan Super League, which will take place in empty stadiums due to the recent spike in oil prices, is displayed at a road in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Peshawar Zalmi are the first team qualify for the PSL 2026 playoffs

  • Babar Azam-led side are unbeaten so far in the tourney

  • Pindiz' are winless in eight matches played with three still to play

Rawalpindiz's horrendous Pakistan Super League 2026 campaign continued as they lost yet another fixture, this time Multan Sultans by six wickets in match 31 in Karachi on Tuesday. Rawalpindiz, who batted first, posted 166 on the board in 20 overs.

In reply, the Sultans chased down the target in 18.4 overs, piling more pressure on Mohammad Rizwan and co. The result meant RWP were clearly out of the playoff race but Sultans tightened their grip on the second place and qualify for the playoffs.

It's tough battle between Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators, Hyderabad Kingsmen and Karachi Kings.

Teams from third to seventh, have a chance to qualify for the playoff berth albeit if other results go the respective team's way. Peshawar Zalmi, who have not lost a single game all season, are the first to qualify.

PSL 2026: Who Leads The Points Table?

PosTeamPldWLNRPtsNRR
1Peshawar Zalmi (Q)8701152.911
2Multan Sultans8620120.545
3Islamabad United742191.481
4Lahore Qalandars84408-0.503
5Quetta Gladiators93606-0.355
6Hyderabad Kingsmen73406-0.47
7Karachi Kings73406-1.368
8Rawalpindiz80800-1.647

Peshawar Zalmi are top of the PSL 2026 points table with seven wins out of the eight games played with one being a washout. Babar Azam-led side are atop the PSL 2026 standings and have also qualified for the playoffs.

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PSL 2026: Which Team Is Yet To Win A Single Match?

Mohammad Rizwan-led Rawalpindiz are still winless in PSL 2026. They have played eight matches and have not won any of them. They sit at the bottom of the PSL 2026 standings with zero victories and a NRR of -1.647.

Pindiz's latest match also ended in a defeat as they lost to Multan Sultans by six wickets.

PSL 2026: Which Teams Can Qualify For The Playoffs?

As many as five teams remain in contention for the playoff berth with three spots still up for grabs. Multan Sultans and Islamabad United are best placed to qualify, occupying the second and third spot, respectively. MS, have 10 points from seven games, and require two wins from their remaining three matches to qualify. ISU, on the other hand, also require two victories from their final three fixtures.

The battle for the remaining playoff spot is a tight affair with Quetta Gladiators (6 points), requiring to win their remaining games to stay in the race.

Hyderabad Kingsmen, Lahore Qalandars, and Karachi Kings are tied on 6 points. HYK must win their remaining three games to secure playoff spot. LHQ must also win their remaining matches to secure qualification.

As for Karachi Kings, they do need to win three games but their poor run-rate (-1.368) could hurt their chances of qualification.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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