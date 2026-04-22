PSL 2026 Points Table: Teams Qualified For Playoffs, Winless Team, Who Can Qualify - All You Need To Know

A billboard of Pakistan's premier domestic T20 the Pakistan Super League, which will take place in empty stadiums due to the recent spike in oil prices, is displayed at a road in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

A billboard of Pakistan's premier domestic T20 the Pakistan Super League, which will take place in empty stadiums due to the recent spike in oil prices, is displayed at a road in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed