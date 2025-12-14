Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney Sixers Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Delayed Due To Bad Weather

The toss had been delayed due to bad weather
Sydney Sixers were the runners-up of the last season
The match is being played at the Perth Stadium in Perth
The first match of the 2025-26 edition of the Big Bash League between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers will take place at the Perth Stadium in Perth on Sunday, December 14.
Perth Scorchers, who have been a dominant side at their home ground will look to get a winning start under the leadership of Ashton Turner. On the other hand, the veteran Moises Henriques will lead the Sydney Sixers in this year's edition of the Big Bash League.
Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update
The toss for the first match between Perth Scorcher and Sydney Thunders has been delayed due to lightening and bad weather conditions.
Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League 2025-26: Squads
Perth Scorchers: Mitchell Marsh, Finn Allen, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Turner(c), Joel Curtis(w), Ashton Agar, Joel Paris, Brody Couch, Bryce Jackson, Mahli Beardman, Laurie Evans, Nick Hobson, Sam Fanning
Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe(w), Daniel Hughes, Babar Azam, Moises Henriques(c), Jack Edwards, Hayden Kerr, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Todd Murphy, Ben Manenti, Mitchell Perry, Lachlan Shaw, Charles Stobo, Harjas Singh
Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League 2025-26: Time And Streaming Details
The first match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers will begin at 1:45 pm IST. The match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network and will be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app.