Perth Scorchers Vs Melbourne Stars, Women’s Big Bash League 2025: Super Lanning Helps MS-W Seal Run-Curtailed Win

Melbourne Stars sealed a 16-run win over Perth Scorchers in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2025 on November 14. Read the match report, playing XIs, live streaming details, and more

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars live streaming Women’s Big Bash League 2025
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars, Women's Big Bash League 2025 Match 8 | Photo: X/ScorchersBBL/StarsBBL
  • Melbourne Stars beat Perth Scorchers by 16 runs in Women's Big Bash League 2025

  • Meg Lanning scored 90 off 55 for Melbourne Stars as MS-W reached 173/4

  • Perth Scorchers scored 78/8 in a rain-curtailed second innings

  • Perth Scorchers won the toss and opted to bowl first

Melbourne Stars Women (MS-W) won by 16 runs by DLS method against Perth Scorchers in Match 8 of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2025 at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, on Friday, November 14.

The Stars, sent to bat first by their opponents, posted a big total of 173/4. Meg Lanning starred with the bat, remaining unbeaten at 90 off 55 balls, which included 10 boundaries and there sixes. Lilly Mills took two wickets for Perth.

Scorchers' chase was hampered by rain, with the second innings ulimately curtailed to just nine overs. However, they fell short of the DLS revised target of 95, finishing at 78/8. Sophie Day took three wickets for the winning side.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars, WBBL 2025: Toss Update

Perth Scorchers captain Sophie Devine won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars, WBBL 2025: Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Katie Mack, Mikayla Hinkley, Sophie Devine (c), Paige Scholfield, Freya Kemp, Chloe Ainsworth, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Amy Edgar, Ebony Hoskin.

Melbourne Stars Women: Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Amy Jones (wk), Annabel Sutherland (c), Marizanne Kapp, Danielle Gibson, Kim Garth, Sasha Moloney, Georgia Prestwidge, Maisy Gibson, Sophie Day.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars, WBBL 2025: Full Squads

Perth Scorchers Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Katie Mack, Paige Scholfield, Sophie Devine (c), Freya Kemp, Mikayla Hinkley, Alana King, Chloe Ainsworth, Lilly Mills, Amy Edgar, Ebony Hoskin, Chloe Piparo, Maddy Darke, Ruby Strange, Shay Manolini.

Melbourne Stars Women: Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Amy Jones (wk), Annabel Sutherland (c), Marizanne Kapp, Danielle Gibson, Kim Garth, Sasha Moloney, Georgia Prestwidge, Maisy Gibson, Sophie Day, Ella Hayward, Sophie Reid, Ines McKeon.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars, WBBL 2025: Live Streaming Details

The Women’s Big Bash League 2025 matches, including the Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars match, will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The live broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

