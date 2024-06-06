Uganda captain Brian Masaba won the toss and decided to bowl first in match 9 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday (June 6). The game is being played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana, West Indies. (Match Blog | Streaming | Scorecard)
This is the second match of the tournament for both the Associate teams, and a victory for either of them will be a historic first-ever at a T20 World Cup. Both teams suffered losses in their respective previous games - Uganda slumped to a 125-run defeat against Afghanistan, while West Indies beat PNG by five wickets.
Either side will be desperately eyeing a win today to keep their dream of Super 8s qualification alive, as the fancied New Zealand (in addition to Afghanistan and West Indies) are also in Group C.
Playing XIs
Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Assad Vala (C), Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Kiplin Doriga, Charles Amini, Norman Vanua, Alei Nao, Chad Soper, John Kariko.
Uganda: Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Robinson Obuya, Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba (C), Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga.
Uganda will next face West Indies on June 9 in Guyana, while PNG will next head to Tarouba for their clash against Afghanistan on June 14.