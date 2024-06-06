Cricket

Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda Toss Update, T20 World Cup: PNG Bat First In Guyana - Check Playing XIs

This is the second match of the tournament for both Papua New Guinea and Uganda, and a victory for either of the Associate teams will be a historic first-ever at a T20 World Cup

West Indies vs Papua New Guinea, T20 World Cup 2024, AP photo
Papua New Guinea lost to West Indies by five wickets in their opening match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
info_icon

Uganda captain Brian Masaba won the toss and decided to bowl first in match 9 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday (June 6). The game is being played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana, West Indies. (Match Blog | Streaming | Scorecard)

This is the second match of the tournament for both the Associate teams, and a victory for either of them will be a historic first-ever at a T20 World Cup. Both teams suffered losses in their respective previous games - Uganda slumped to a 125-run defeat against Afghanistan, while West Indies beat PNG by five wickets.

Fazalhaq Farooqi returned figures of 5-9 off his four overs in the Afghanistan vs Uganda, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match in Guyana. - X/Afghanistan Cricket Board
Afghanistan Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Fazalhaq Farooqi's Fifer Takes AFG To 125-Run Win

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Either side will be desperately eyeing a win today to keep their dream of Super 8s qualification alive, as the fancied New Zealand (in addition to Afghanistan and West Indies) are also in Group C.

Playing XIs

Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Assad Vala (C), Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Kiplin Doriga, Charles Amini, Norman Vanua, Alei Nao, Chad Soper, John Kariko.

Uganda: Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Robinson Obuya, Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba (C), Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga.

Uganda will next face West Indies on June 9 in Guyana, while PNG will next head to Tarouba for their clash against Afghanistan on June 14.

