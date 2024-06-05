Cricket

Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 9: When, Where To Watch

Match 9 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will witness a clash between Papua New Guinea and Uganda. Here's the match start timing, venue, live streaming options, squads, and more

X |Uganda Cricket Association
Uganda National Cricket Team. Photo: X |Uganda Cricket Association
info_icon

Papua New Guinea and Uganda will lock horns in the Group C match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on June 6, Thursday at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. (More Cricket News)

Team Uganda is reeling from a crushing 125-run loss against Afghanistsn posting only 58/10 (16) the lowest total in the seaon so far . The team led by Brian Masaba suffered defeat also in their warm up match against Namibia, losing by 5 wicksts.

On the other hand, Papua New Guinea too, suffered a loss in their opening match against West Indies by 5 wickets. Asked to bat first, Assad Vala's team posted 136/8 in 20 overs, only to see the hosts chase it down in 19, reaching 137/5. The team's 2024 ICC T20 World Cup campaign hasn't started on a positive note, as they lost both of their warm up matches: first against Oman by 3 wikctes and then against Namibia by 3 runs.

Here's all you need to know about the Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Group C match Live Streaming:

When is Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 Group C match will be played on Thursday, June 6 at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

What is the scheduled start time for the Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 Group C match is slated to begin at 5:00 am IST.

Where to watch Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?

In India, Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives. After a successful over by Kar

Live streaming of the T20 World Cup match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website) in India.

For global telecast details, click here.

Papua New Guinea ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Squad

Assadollah Vala (c), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, CJ Amini, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kipling Doriga, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura

Uganda ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Squad

Brian Masaba (c), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Juma Miyaji, Ronak Patel. Travelling Reserves: Innocent Mwebaze, Ronald Lutaaya.

