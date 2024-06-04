Cricket

Afghanistan Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Fazalhaq Farooqi's Fifer Takes AFG To 125-Run Win

Fazalhaq Farooqi picked up wickets off consecutive deliveries in the first over, and finished with astounding figures of 5-9 off his four overs. Uganda were bowled out for 58 runs in pursuit of Afghanistan's 184-run target in match 5 of T20 World Cup 2024

Fazalhaq Farooqi five wickets, Afghanistan vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024, ACB Twitter photo
Fazalhaq Farooqi returned figures of 5-9 off his four overs in the Afghanistan vs Uganda, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match in Guyana. Photo: X/Afghanistan Cricket Board
info_icon

A maiden T20I five-wicket haul by Fazalhaq Farooqi helped Afghanistan outclass Uganda by runs in their T20 World Cup 2024 clash on Tuesday (June 4). The match, Uganda's debut appearance at any Cricket World Cup across formats, was played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana, West Indies. (As It HappenedScorecard)

Top knocks from openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (76 off 45 balls) and Ibrahim Zadran (70 off 46) powered Afghanistan to a 183-run total in the first innings. The 154-run opening stand in 14.3 overs made a total of 200 or more appear more likely. But Uganda's bowling, led by skipper Brian Masaba (2-21) and Cosmas Kyewuta (2-25), pulled things back at the death admirably.

Afghanistan are led by Rashid Khan at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 - X/@ACBOfficials
Afghanistan Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Warm-Up: Gulbadin Naib's All-Round Brilliance Seals The Deal For Rashid And Co

BY Vignesh Bharadwaj

But the Afghans exhibited the gulf in class with the ball, as Farooqi picked up wickets off consecutive deliveries in the first over. The 23-year-old left-arm seamer finished with astounding figures of 5-9 off his four overs.

It was an incredible performance, in which he conceded a boundary off his very first ball and just gave away four more runs in the remaining 23, picking up five wickets in the process.

The Uganda innings eventually folded for a lowly 58, handing the Afghans a landslide 125-run victory.

A joyous Ugandan National Cricket team - null
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023: Uganda Create History, Qualify For 2024 Cricketing Mega Event

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Earlier, Uganda skipper Brian Masaba won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Uganda: Simon Ssesazi (wk), Roger Mukasa, Ronak Patel, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Robinson Obuya, Alpesh Ramjani, Brian Masaba (c), Bilal Hassan, Cosmas Kyewuta, Henry Ssenyondo.

Afghanistan will next face New Zealand in Tarouba on June 8. Uganda, on the other hand, will take on Papua New Guinea next in Guyana on June 5.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. AP Elections Results 2024 LIVE: TDP Ahead In 78, YSRCP Leading In 19
  2. UP Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: BJP's Hema Malini Leads In Mathura, SP's Akhilesh & Dimple Yadav Leading In Their Seats
  3. Jammu Kashmir Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: Early Trends Shortly
  4. Hyderabad Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: Early Trends Shortly
  5. Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE Updates: Amit Shah Leading By Big Margin
Entertainment News
  1. Sivakarthikeyan Welcomes Baby Boy With Wife Arathy, Shares Announcement On Social Media
  2. Varun Dhawan Announces Birth of Daughter ‘Baby Dhawan’ With Natasha; Actor ‘Overjoyed With New Blessing In Life’
  3. 'Panchayat' Fame Durgesh Kumar Opens Up About His Struggling Days: I Have Suffered From Depression Twice In 11 Years
  4. Watch: Varun Dhawan Spotted Outside Hospital After Welcoming Daughter With Natasha Dalal
  5. Amitabh Bachchan Responds To 'So-Called Trended Lingo': 'What A World We Live In'
Sports News
  1. Afghanistan Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: Farooqi-Powered AFG Canter To 125-Run Win
  2. T20 WC: Anrich Nortje Stars As RSA Beat SL By Six Wickets - In Pics
  3. Afghanistan Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Fazalhaq Farooqi's Fifer Takes AFG To 125-Run Win
  4. French Open Day 9 Recap: Djokovic Battles Past Cerundolo; Quarter-Finals Decided
  5. French Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Beats Francisco Cerundolo At Roland Garros - In Pics
World News
  1. Hawaii's Kīlauea Erupts After 50 Years, Map Shows Area Of Fissure: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park On High Alert
  2. Larry Allen Death: NFL Mourns The Loss Of Cowboys Legend At 52 Who 'Suddenly' Died While Vacationing In Mexico
  3. Gaza War: Israel Confirms Deaths Of Four More Hostages
  4. NYC Couple Reeled Old Safe Containing $100,000 While Magnet Fishing, NYPD Allows Them To Keep It
  5. Sophia Bush Celebrates First Pride Month After Coming Out As Queer In April
Latest Stories
  1. ECI Result Live: Check Election Commission Of India Lok Sabha Results 2024 Here At results.eci.gov.in
  2. Jammu Kashmir Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: Early Trends Shortly
  3. UP Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: BJP's Hema Malini Leads In Mathura, SP's Akhilesh & Dimple Yadav Leading In Their Seats
  4. Odisha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Tight Contest For BJD, BJP; Dharmendra Pradhan Leads From Sambalpur
  5. Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: NDA 300-Plus, INDIA Over 200 In Latest Trends; PM Modi Leads In Varanasi
  6. AP Elections Results 2024 LIVE: TDP Ahead In 78, YSRCP Leading In 19
  7. Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Rape Accused JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Leads In Hassan; NDA Leads In Andhra, INDIA In Tamil Nadu
  8. Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Haryana CM Nayab Saini Leading In Karnal Seat