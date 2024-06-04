Cricket

Afghanistan Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Gurbaz, Zadran Setting AFG Up For Big Total

The fifth match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 pits Afghanistan against Uganda at the Providence Stadium in Guyana, West Indies on Tuesday, June 4. Brian Masaba's side, who are debuting at the 20-over showpiece, would be wary of the threat possessed by Rashid Khan and Co. For Afghanistan, a win today is a virtual precondition if they are to qualify for the Super 8s, considering co-hosts West Indies and New Zealand are among their Group C competitors. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the AFG vs UGA match at T20 WC 2024, right here

Rahmanullah Gurbaz hits a shot during the Afghanistan vs Uganda, ICC World Cup 2024 match in Guyana. Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Zadran Joins The Party

Ibrahim Zadran is now past the fifty-run mark too as Afghanistan are cruising at the moment, with 120 runs rattled off in 12 overs and all 10 wickets in the bag. A 200-plus total on the cards for sure, unless Uganda can produce a flurry of wickets.

Fifty For Gurbaz

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is going strong. The Afghanistan opener has reached his half-century in 28 balls and is looking good for many more. His opening partner Ibrahim Zadran has also picked up the pace now as the Afghans have got to 90 runs without the loss of any wicket, in nine overs.

Gurbaz Cuts Loose, Off To Flier

The Afghan openers are making full use of the powerplay restrictions, as well as the nerves and relative inexperience of Uganda. Rahmanullah Gurbaz is striking the ball sweetly and amid several free-flowing drives and cuts, has raced away to an unbeaten 30 runs off just 14 balls.

Gurbaz Away With Clean Maximum

The action begins with Uganda opting for the left-arm spin of Alpesh Ramjani straight away. But Afghanistan's star opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz takes to him straight away, lofting him cleanly over the long-off fence for a glorious six. The Afghans are away with 12 runs on the board in the first over.

National Anthem Time

We are minutes away from the start, and as is customary, the two teams walk out for the national anthems. An extra special occasion for Uganda, this being their maiden appearance at any World Cup.

What Captains Said At Toss

Uganda skipper Brian Masaba: "Looks like a pitch where we are not sure what's a good score and we would like to chase. (On his team's World Cup debut) The idea is to grow cricket in the world. We are very excited to be here. We needed to get information about the conditions and the previous game here helped us do that."

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan: "In T20s, you need to play a good brand of cricket. Afghanistan was there 10-12 years ago at the same stage, it's something special for them and for us as well. Afghanistan are famous for the quality spinners and we are well prepared for the conditions."

Toss Update

Uganda skipper Brian Masaba has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Afghanistan.

Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Uganda: Simon Ssesazi (wk), Roger Mukasa, Ronak Patel, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Robinson Obuya, Alpesh Ramjani, Brian Masaba (c), Bilal Hassan, Cosmas Kyewuta, Henry Ssenyondo.

Head-To-Head Record

The two teams have never locked horns in T20 internationals before, so another first is in the offing among all the other ones for Uganda, who are playing their first-ever World Cup game across formats.

Squads

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik. Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi.

Uganda: Brian Masaba (c), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Juma Miyaji, Ronak Patel. Travelling Reserves: Innocent Mwebaze, Ronald Lutaaya.

Afghanistan Vs Uganda Live Scores, T20 World Cup 2024, Match 5

Welcome to our live coverage of match 5 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, to be played between Afghanistan and Uganda at the Providence Stadium in Guyana, West Indies on Tuesday, June 4. After a long and arduous journey, Uganda have made it to the T20 World Cup for the first time and will face the power-packed Afghan team in their debut appearance. Brian Masaba's side would be wary of the threat possessed by Rashid Khan and Co, who have proven themselves not just in T20s but also at last year's ODI World Cup. As for Afghanistan, a win today is a virtual precondition if they are to qualify for the Super 8s, considering co-hosts West Indies and New Zealand are among their Group C competitors. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the AFG vs UGA match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Streaming | Scorecard)

