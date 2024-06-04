Welcome to our live coverage of match 5 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, to be played between Afghanistan and Uganda at the Providence Stadium in Guyana, West Indies on Tuesday, June 4. After a long and arduous journey, Uganda have made it to the T20 World Cup for the first time and will face the power-packed Afghan team in their debut appearance. Brian Masaba's side would be wary of the threat possessed by Rashid Khan and Co, who have proven themselves not just in T20s but also at last year's ODI World Cup. As for Afghanistan, a win today is a virtual precondition if they are to qualify for the Super 8s, considering co-hosts West Indies and New Zealand are among their Group C competitors. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the AFG vs UGA match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Streaming | Scorecard)