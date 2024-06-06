What Captains Said At The Toss
Uganda skipper Brian Masaba: We will bowl. We played here previously, we know exactly what to do. We had a discussion, just need to bat well and not lose wickets in clusters.
PNG captain Assad Vala: We were also looking to field, but we'll need to bat well now. We spoke about some areas where we can improve, we played some good cricket against a Test-playing nation.
Toss Update
Uganda captain Brian Masaba has won the toss and decided to bowl first.
Playing XIs
Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Assad Vala (C), Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Kiplin Doriga, Charles Amini, Norman Vanua, Alei Nao, Chad Soper, John Kariko.
Uganda: Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Robinson Obuya, Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba (C), Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga.
Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda Live Scores, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 9
Welcome to our live coverage of match 9 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, to be played between Papua New Guinea and Uganda at the Providence Stadium in Guyana, West Indies on Thursday, June 6. History awaits the winner of this all-Associate battle, as a victory for either team will be their first-ever at a T20 World Cup. Both teams suffered defeat in their respective previous games, and will be desperately eyeing a win today to keep their dream of Super 8s qualification alive, as the fancied New Zealand, Afghanistan and West Indies are their Group C rivals. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the PNG vs UGA match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Streaming | Scorecard)