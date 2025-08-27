Papua New Guinea Vs Kenya, ICC CWC Challenge League A, 2024-26, Live Streaming: PNG Elect To Field - Check Playing XIs

Papua New Guinea Vs Kenya, ICC CWC Challenge League A, 2024-26: Get toss, playing XIs and live streaming details of PNG vs KEN match here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Papua New Guinea
Papua New Guinea Vs Kenya, ICC CWC Challenge League A, 2024-26, Live Streaming: PNG Elect To Field - Check Playing XIs Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
  • Papua New Guinea and Kenya will meet on Wednesday at the National Cricket Centre, Grainville.

  • PNG won the toss elected to field first

  • Fans in India can enjoy the match live on FanCode

Papua New Guinea and Kenya will meet on Wednesday, both sides looking to bounce back after defeats in their previous outings in match 23 of ICC CWC Challenge League A, 2024-26 at the National Cricket Centre, Grainville.

Kenya put up a fighting 242 against Qatar with handy knocks from Dhiren Gondaria (42), Rakep Patel (52) and Francis Mutua (61), but their bowlers couldn’t defend the total as Qatar chased it down with more than six overs to spare.

PNG too endured a tough day with the bat, collapsing from a steady start to just 148 all out against Kuwait despite Sese Bau’s fluent 63. Their bowlers, led by Yasin Patel, Mohammed Aslam and Shiraz Khan with three wickets each, gave them little to defend as Kuwait sealed a four-wicket win.

Papua New Guinea Vs Kenya, ICC CWC Challenge League A, 2024-26: Toss Update

Papua New Guinea won the toss and elected to field first against Kenya at the National Cricket Centre, Grainville.

Papua New Guinea Vs Kenya, ICC CWC Challenge League A, 2024-26: Playing XIs

Kenya Playing XI : Dhiren Gondaria (c), Sukhdeep Singh (wk), Francis Mutua, Jasraj Kundi, Vraj Patel, Pushkar Sharma, Lucas Oluoch, Vishil Patel, Sachin Bhudia, Rakep Patel, Nelson Odhiambo

Papua New Guinea Playing XI : Sese Bau, Hila Vare (wk), Vagi Guba, Assad Vala (c), Boio Ray, Patrick Nou, Jason Kila, Damien Ravu, Kabua Morea, John Kariko, Michael Charlie

Papua New Guinea Vs Kenya, ICC CWC Challenge League A, 2024-26: Live Streaming details

All the matches of ICC CWC Challenge League A, 2024-26 will be live streamed on FanCode app and website.

