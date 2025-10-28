Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 1st T20I: When, Where To Watch PAK Vs RSA Match

Pakistan take on South Africa in the 1st T20I of the three-match series
The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday
The two match Test series between the two nations ended in draw 1-1
Pakistan and South Africa resume their bilateral series with the first T20I in Rawalpindi on Tuesday (October 28, 2025) following a hard-fought Test series that ended 1-1. Watch the Pakistan vs South Africa cricket match live.
South Africa's tour of Pakistan 2025 began with the first Test in Lahore, won by the hosts by 93 runs. The Proteas, the ICC World Test Championship holders, clinched the second match in Rawalpindi by wickets. Now the focus shifts to the shortest format of the game.
Pakistan have made notable changes to their team. Former captain Babar Azam returns to the squad, as a replacement for Fakhar Zaman, while Salman Agha continues as captain. Azam, with 4,223 runs, is Pakistan's leading scorer in the format.
They reached the Asia Cup 2025 final but lost to India, and their T20I record this year has been inconsistent.
For the visitors, it's a wholesome change with only Tony de Zorzi and Dewald Brevis in the T20 squad from the second Test XI. This will be South Africa's first T20I in Rawalpindi. The second and third T20Is are scheduled for October 31 and November 1, both in Lahore.
South Africa have won only four of their last eleven T20Is, with defeats to Australia, England, and New Zealand. And surprisingly, they also suffered a defeat against Namibia in their most recent outing.
With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 now less than four months away, national teams are intensifying their preparations. The West Indies have taken an early lead in their T20I series against Bangladesh, securing a 16-run win in the opening match in Chattogram. The remaining two fixtures are scheduled for October 29 and 31.
After the South Africa series, Pakistan will host a T20I tri-series featuring Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe from November 17 to 29. England are currently touring New Zealand, where they won the three-match T20I series 1-0. A dominant 65-run win in the second match gave them the edge, while the other two games were abandoned due to rain.
In Australia, India's five-match T20I series begins on October 29 in Canberra. Zimbabwe, fresh off topping the Africa Regional Final 2025 qualifiers, are set to face Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series, also starting October 29.
Pakistan Vs South Africa T20I Head-To-Head Record
The two teams have met 24 times, and their head-to-head record is evenly split, 12 wins each. However, the Proteas have won the two most recent clashes against Pakistan, by 11 runs in Durban and by seven wickets in Centurion last December after losing the previous three.
This marks Pakistan's 280th T20I match with a 160-112 win-loss record. Seven matches have ended in no results. South Africa have played 207 times, winning 113 and losing 91.
Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st T20I - Live Streaming Details
When is the PAK vs RSA, 1st T20I match being played?
Pakistan will square off against South Africa in the 1st T20I match on Tuesday, October 28 from 8:30 PM (IST) onwards.
Where to watch the PAK vs RSA, 1st T20I match live in India?
The high-octane 1st T20I match between Pakistan and South Africa will not be live-streamed or telecasted anywhere in India.
Pakistan Vs South Africa T20I Squads
Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan (wk), Salman Mirza, Hassan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Naseem Shah, Usman Tariq, and Mohammad Wasim Jr.
South Africa: Donovan Ferreira (c), Ottniel Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke (wk), Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Andile Simelane, and Lizaad Williams.