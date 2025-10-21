Pakistan Vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 2 Live Streaming, Hourly Weather Forecast: Will It Rain In Rawalpindi Today?

Pakistan Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 2: Get live streaming and Rawalpindi's hourly weather update for PAK vs RSA, 2nd Test Day 2 on Tuesday, 21 October

O
Outlook Sports Desk
PAK vs SA 2nd Test Day 2
Simon Harmer, second left, and teammates wait for third umpire decision regarding the dismissal of Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique, left, during the first day of the second test cricket match. Photo: AP
Summary
  • Pakistan take on South Africa, 2nd Test in Rawalpindi

  • PAK vs SA live streaming available for all the action

  • Rawalpindi's hourly weather forecast to track conditions throughout the day

Pakistan are up against South Africa in the 2nd Test as the action enters day 2 in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, October 21. Here's the live streaming and hourly weather forecast for the PAK vs SA 2nd Test day 2, right here.

Day 1 saw Pakistan captain Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique survive four dropped catches to hit half centuries as the hosts grinded to 259 for five against South Africa on Monday.

Masood, put down on 71, scored bulk of his runs in singles before falling for 87 off 176 balls in the final session on a dry wicket that is expected to favor the spinners more and more.

Pakistan Vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 2: Rawalpindi's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today

Rawalpindi is expected to stay rain-free with temperatures ranging from 23 degrees Celsius to 29 degrees Celsius. However, the air quality in the city will be low and that could come into play in the PAK vs SA 2nd Test.

Pakistan Vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 2: Live Streaming

The Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 2 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

Pakistan Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Playing XIs

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne(w), Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood(c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Afridi.

