Pakistan Vs New Zealand Preview, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Winless PAK-W Seek To Spoil NZ-W's Semi-Final Hopes

Pakistan's team members celebrate the dismissal of England's Sophia Dunkley during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between England and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Oct, 15, 2025. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Pakistan's team members celebrate the dismissal of England's Sophia Dunkley during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between England and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Oct, 15, 2025. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena