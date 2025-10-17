Pakistan Vs New Zealand Preview, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Winless PAK-W Seek To Spoil NZ-W's Semi-Final Hopes

Pakistan face New Zealand in ICC Women's World Cup on October 18
Pakistan seek to conclude their World Cup campaign strongly
New Zealand are just outside top four with 3 points from 3 games
Already out of contention, a winless Pakistan will intend to be party poopers and dent New Zealand's ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final ambitions. The two sides will meet at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday, October 18.
New Zealand, led by Sophie Devine, seek a crucial victory to firmly hold their spot in the top four, even as the weather poses a threat. Meanwhile, Pakistan aim to conclude their campaign strongly despite their early exit from the tournament.
Pakistan experienced a washout, ruing missed chances, when their match against England was abandoned due to rain. Rain halted the proceedings in a rain-curtailed 31-over encounter. Pakistan restricted England to 133 for nine wickets, and Pakistan were 34 for no loss in 6.4 overs while chasing a revised target of 113.
The rain denied Pakistan a potential victory, leaving them languishing at the bottom of the table with three losses and one no-result from four games.
New Zealand, the 2000 champions, are just outside the top four with three points from as many games. After enduring back-to-back defeats against Australia and South Africa, they recorded a crucial win against Bangladesh. However, rain subsequently abandoned their match against Sri Lanka, halting their progress.
Concerns For NZ-W And PAK-W
Pakistan's bowling unit showed promise. Skipper Fatima Sana led the attack with four wickets against England. Left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal chipped in with two wickets to put their side in command before rain ended the match.
For the Kiwis, captain Sophie Devine has been the standout performer with the bat, averaging 86.66 from three innings. Her composed knock, alongside Brooke Halliday's gritty innings, helped New Zealand get back on track against Bangladesh.
However, top-order inconsistency remains a concern for New Zealand. Veterans Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, and Amelia Kerr have struggled to convert starts, placing extra pressure on Devine to anchor the innings. New Zealand's bowling has been steady, as Devine (3/54) and Bree Illing (2/39) impressed in their last outing.
Batters from both teams have not had much time in the middle due to weather disruptions and will be eager to make it count if conditions permit.
Weather Threatens NZ's Semi-Final Bid
Rain remains a major factor, with a forecast of light showers threatening to disrupt proceedings once again. A washout would hurt New Zealand’s campaign significantly.
Tough fixtures against India and England await the White Ferns on October 23 and 26, respectively. The White Ferns are desperate for a full match on Saturday to keep their semi-final hopes alive. Pakistan will look to sign off on a high and shake up the standings, regardless of their elimination.
PAK-W Vs NZ-W Full Squads
Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah.
New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu.
(With PTI Inputs)