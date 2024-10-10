Cricket

Pakistan Vs Australia Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Match 14

While Australia are in a good position with two wins in two games, Pakistan lost their last match after winning the first one. Check out the live streaming details of the PAK-W vs AUS-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match here

australia-womens-t20-world-cup-2024-ap-photo
Australian players celebrate the wicket of New Zealand's Suzie Bates during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and New Zealand at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
info_icon

Pakistan will be up against a massive challenge when they meet Australia in the 14th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

While Australia are in a good position with two wins in two games, Pakistan lost their last match after winning the first one. A win for Australia will virtually confirm their ticket to the semifinals. On the other hand, if Pakistan lose, they will find it tough to advance to the semifinals.

The defending champions have so far decimated both Sri Lanka and New Zealand in their first two outings in the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup. Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in their opening encounter but lost to India in a close match.

Indian players celebrate the wicket of Pakistan's Aliya Riaz, left, during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and India at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates. - AP
IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women's T20 World Cup: Arundhati Reddy Stars As India Trump Pakistan By Six Wickets

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana will also be unavailable for the match as she has left for home after her father's demise. Pakistan will be led by Sana's deputy Muneeba Ali for the match.

Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali(w), Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Tuba Hassan, Fatima Sana(c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Iram Javed, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadaf Shamas, Tasmia Rubab

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Georgia Wareham, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland, Megan Schutt, Kim Garth, Alana King, Tayla Vlaeminck, Darcie Brown

Pakistan vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup Group A Match: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Pakistan vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match be played?

The Pakistan vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday, October 11, from 7:30pm IST.

Where will the Pakistan vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match be telecast and live streamed?

The Pakistan vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India, and will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

