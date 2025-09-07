Pakistan Vs Afghanistan, UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025 Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Pakistan take on Afghanistan in the final of UAE T20I Tri-series final on Sunday
The match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Check here the live streaming details of the match
Pakistan take on Afghanistan in the final of the United Arab Emirates T20I Tri-Series 2025 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, on Sunday (September 7). Watch the Pakistan vs Afghanistan T2i cricket match tonight.
Both teams enter the final with three wins and one loss in the round-robin stage. Pakistan defeated the UAE twice and Afghanistan once, while Afghanistan bounced back with wins over the hosts and Pakistan after losing the opener.
This tri-series serves as a rehearsal for the Asia Cup 2025, which starts in two days, also in the UAE, where both Pakistan and Afghanistan will feature prominently. Afghanistan take on Hong Kong on September 9 in the opener, while Pakistan begin their campaign with a clash against Oman on September 12.
Pakistan Vs Afghanistan, UAE T20I Tri-Series Final: Pitch Report
Traditionally, the Sharjah pitch is batting-friendly, but offers turn and grip for spinners as the game progresses. Dew also has played a role in evening matches, often favouring teams chasing.
The Sharjah weather today is hot and dry, with temperatures around 40 degrees Celsius during the day and dropping to the low 30s by match time. No rain is expected.
Pakistan Vs Afghanistan, T20I Head-To-Head Record
Pakistan hold a slight edge with five wins to Afghanistan's four in their previous nine T20I meetings. Overall, the PAK vs AFG cricket rivalry has grown more balanced in recent years. Expect an intense showdown tonight.
In their most recent meeting, the Afghans registered an 18-run win earlier in this series. Pakistan had won the first meeting by 39 runs.
Pakistan Vs Afghanistan, UAE T20I Tri-Series Final Squads
Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Wasim Jr.
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and AM Ghazanfar.
Pakistan Vs Afghanistan, UAE T20I Tri-Series: Streaming Details
When and where to watch the Pakistan Vs Afghanistan, UAE T20I Tri-Series final?
The Pakistan Vs Afghanistan, UAE T20I Tri-Series can be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India with toss scheduled at 8:00 PM and match set to be start at 8:30 PM. However, there will be no television broadcast of the fixture.