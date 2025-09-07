Pakistan Vs Afghanistan, UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025 Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Pakistan Vs Afghanistan, UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025 Final Live Streaming: Pakistan take on Afghanistan in the final of the United Arab Emirates T20I Tri-Series 2025

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan Vs Afghanistan, UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025 Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch
Pakistan Vs Afghanistan, UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025 Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Photo: X/Afghanistan Cricket Board
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan take on Afghanistan in the final of UAE T20I Tri-series final on Sunday

  • The match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

  • Check here the live streaming details of the match

Pakistan take on Afghanistan in the final of the United Arab Emirates T20I Tri-Series 2025 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, on Sunday (September 7). Watch the Pakistan vs Afghanistan T2i cricket match tonight.

Both teams enter the final with three wins and one loss in the round-robin stage. Pakistan defeated the UAE twice and Afghanistan once, while Afghanistan bounced back with wins over the hosts and Pakistan after losing the opener.

This tri-series serves as a rehearsal for the Asia Cup 2025, which starts in two days, also in the UAE, where both Pakistan and Afghanistan will feature prominently. Afghanistan take on Hong Kong on September 9 in the opener, while Pakistan begin their campaign with a clash against Oman on September 12.

Pakistan Vs Afghanistan, UAE T20I Tri-Series Final: Pitch Report

Traditionally, the Sharjah pitch is batting-friendly, but offers turn and grip for spinners as the game progresses. Dew also has played a role in evening matches, often favouring teams chasing.

The Sharjah weather today is hot and dry, with temperatures around 40 degrees Celsius during the day and dropping to the low 30s by match time. No rain is expected.

Related Content
Related Content

Pakistan Vs Afghanistan, T20I Head-To-Head Record

Pakistan hold a slight edge with five wins to Afghanistan's four in their previous nine T20I meetings. Overall, the PAK vs AFG cricket rivalry has grown more balanced in recent years. Expect an intense showdown tonight.

In their most recent meeting, the Afghans registered an 18-run win earlier in this series. Pakistan had won the first meeting by 39 runs.

Pakistan Vs Afghanistan, UAE T20I Tri-Series Final Squads

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and AM Ghazanfar.

Pakistan Vs Afghanistan, UAE T20I Tri-Series: Streaming Details

When and where to watch the Pakistan Vs Afghanistan, UAE T20I Tri-Series final?

The Pakistan Vs Afghanistan, UAE T20I Tri-Series can be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India with toss scheduled at 8:00 PM and match set to be start at 8:30 PM. However, there will be no television broadcast of the fixture.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: RSA Opt To Bowl Against ENG In Southampton - Check Playing XIs

  2. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 3rd T20I: Series Decider Set For Thrilling Finish

  3. Pakistan At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

  4. India At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

  5. BCCI Adds Rs 14,627 Crore In Five Years, Rs 4,193 Crore In Last Fiscal Year: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Vs Sinner Live Streaming, US Open Final 2025: H2H, Preview, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

  2. US Open Women's Singles Final: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Amanda Anisimova To Claim Fourth Major Trophy

  3. US Open 2025: 'All The Lessons Were Worth It' For Back-to-back Champion Aryna Sabalenka

  4. US Open 2025: Carlos Is More Magic Than Jannik Sinner, Says Rafael Nadal

  5. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open Final: Top Seed Retains Title With Straight-Sets Win

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Forest Classroom and the Glass Tower: Will Foreign Universities in India Deepen the Divide?

  2. EC to Review Preparations for Nationwide Special Intensive Revision

  3. Andaman And Nicobar Prepares For Census 2027, Considers Thermal Survey For Sentinelese Tribe

  4. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  5. Political Furore In Kashmir As Protestors Raze Ashoka Chakra At Hazratbal Shrine

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  2. Modi and Macron Discuss Ukraine Crisis, Reaffirm Strong India-France Partnership

  3. The Silent Threat Of AI: Epistemic Drift

  4. China's Military Parade Showcases Power with Putin and Kim in Attendance

  5. US To Roll Out Reduced Tariffs On Japanese Automobiles

Latest Stories

  1. UPSC ESE Main Result 2025 Declared: 1,376 Candidates Advance to Interview Stage

  2. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  3. Rajasthan on Red Alert as Monsoon Rainfall Intensifies, Flood Risk Soars

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert for Madhya Pradesh as Monsoon Strengthens

  5. Dhamaal 4: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh’s Comedy-Drama Wraps Shoot; To Release In 2026

  6. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 2nd T20I: Hosts Clinch Historic Win Over SL To Level Series 1-1

  7. Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Attacked With Egg Outside Rawalpindi Jail

  8. Delhi NCR Weather: Respite from Heavy Rains as Temperatures Rise