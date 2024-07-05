Cricket

Pakistan To Host England For Test Series In October; Check Full Schedule Of 2024-25 Season

Pakistan will face England in three Tests in Multan (7-11 October), Karachi (15-19 October) and Rawalpindi (24-28 October), and the West Indies will visit for two Tests in Karachi (16-20 January) and Multan (24-28 January)

pakistan cricket team with Shaheen and Amir in centre X @TheRealPCB
Pakistan cricket team celebrating after taking a wicket against Ireland in T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: X/ @TheRealPCB
Deviating from its tradition of announcing international series at the last minute, the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed on Friday that the men’s team will play nine Tests, 14 ODIs and nine T20Is in the 2024/25 season, including a high-profile series against England. (More Cricket News)

Pakistan will host England in a three-match Test series in October this year, while tours by Bangladesh and the West Indies are also on the calendar.

“These series are a vital part of our strategy to strengthen Pakistan’s position in international cricket and ensure long-term sustainability for the sport in our country,” said Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB Chairman.

In a statement, the PCB said Bangladesh will play two Tests in Rawalpindi (21-25 August) and Karachi (30 August-3 September) to kick off the international season culminating with the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, proposed on March 9.

Pakistan will face England in three Tests in Multan (7-11 October), Karachi (15-19 October) and Rawalpindi (24-28 October), and the West Indies will visit for two Tests in Karachi (16-20 January) and Multan (24-28 January).

In addition to these, there will also be a tri-series involving New Zealand and South Africa, which will be a precursor to next year’s Champions Trophy. This event will be held in Multan (February 8-14).

In this period, Pakistan will also tour Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa for nine ODIs as many T20Is and two Tests between November 4 to January 7.

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam playing a shot during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. - Photo: X/ @TheRealPCB
Bangladesh will be touring Pakistan for the first time since 2020 but England were in Pakistan in December 2022 winning the three-match series 3-0.

West Indies have not played a Test series in Pakistan since 2006.

The PCB also stated that the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2025) will be held in the April/May window to avoid clashing with the Champions Trophy schedule.

The PSL usually is scheduled in the February-March window since its launch in 2016.

The nine Tests against Bangladesh, England, SA and the West Indies will be part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25.

“This ensures that both the men's cricket team management and the PCB event staff have sufficient time to prepare, plan and deliver these series to our very high expectations and standards, showcasing Pakistan as an outstanding cricket nation and the PCB as a thoroughly professional organisation,” Naqvi added.

He said Pakistan have placed a high value on these teams’ willingness to tour the country.

“The visits by five top cricket-playing nations in the lead-up to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, followed by seven countries participating in the event proper over the next eight months, also highlight Pakistan’s standing and stature in international cricket.

“We deeply value the participation of these teams and players, who will bring immense talent and competitive spirit to our fields,” he said.

