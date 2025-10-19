Mohammed Rizwan's ODI Captaincy In Danger; These Two Names In Line To Lead: Report

Pakistan were knocked out of the Champions Trophy 2025 from the group stage at their home. They have since then also lost an ODI series in New Zealand and West Indies, where the Men In Green lost for the first time since 1991

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mohammed Rizwans ODI Captaincy In Danger
Mohammed Rizwan's ODI Captaincy In Danger | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mohammed Rizwan may be relieved off captaincy duties in ODIs

  • Discussions will take place in a joint meeting of selectors and advisory board

  • Salman Ali Agha and Shaheen Shah Afridi are reportedly the frontrunners to take over

Mohammed Rizwan's captaincy in the One Day International is under threat as this will be among the discussions in a joint meeting of the national selection committee and advisory board of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that is to be held on Monday in Lahore. However, the board downplayed the meeting saying no decision has been made regarding the 50-over captaincy.

"No decision has been taken on the ODI captaincy. The chairman, Mohsin Naqvi has asked the selectors and advisors to meet on Monday to discuss the matter," PCB said.

The head coach of Pakistan's white ball format teams Mike Hesson had written to the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi requesting for a meeting of the selectors and advisors to be convened to discuss the ODI team matters and captaincy.

As per a report in PTI, Salman Ali Agha, the T20I captain and Shaheen Shah Afridi, the former T20I captain are the frontrunners to take over the reigns of the Pakistan ODI side.

The selectors include Aaqib Javed, Asad Shafiq, Aleem Dar, Azhar Ali while the advisors are former Test players Sarfaraz Ahmed and Sikander Bakht.

PTI reports that Hesson could push for a captaincy change but the selectors and the advisors might or might not agree with the head coach's assessment.

Related Content
Related Content

Pakistan in recent ODIs

Pakistan were knocked out of the Champions Trophy 2025 from the group stage at their home. They have since then also lost an ODI series in New Zealand and West Indies, where the Men In Green lost for the first time since 1991.

Current Pakistan captains

Pakistan have currently three captains for three formats. Rizwan leads in the One-dayers while Salman Ali Agha is the captain in the T20Is. Shaan Masood is the Pakistan Test captain.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Mitchell Marsh Guides Australia Towards Victory In Rain Affected Contest

  2. India Vs England Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Deepti Provides Double Delight | ENGW 98/2 (21.1)

  3. IND Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Did Starc Break Akhtar's Fastest Ball Record? '176.5kph' Delivery Amuses Fans

  4. Afghan Cricketers' Deaths: Rashid Khan Omits PSL Franchise Lahore Qalandars From His X Bio

  5. IND Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli's Eight-Ball Duck His First In Australia - Check Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

  4. Denmark Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter QFs; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  5. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Century of Words: Women Writing History: Three Generations

  2. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  3. The Mayo College Sesquicentennial 2025

  4. China Eastern Airlines To Resume Shanghai-Delhi Flights From November 9

  5. India Rejects UK Sanctions On Gujarat Oil Refinery, Cites 'No Double Standards' In Energy Trade

Entertainment News

  1. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  2. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  3. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  4. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  5. A Stitch in a Lifetime

US News

  1. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  2. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  3. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  4. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  5. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

World News

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Pakistan To Hold Talks With Afghanistan In Qatar

  3. Pakistan Army Chief Warns India Of 'Decisive Respons' Amid Nuclear Tensions

  4. Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE Sends 7,200 Tonnes Of Aid To Gaza

  5. Renowned Chinese Physicist And Nobel Laureate Chen Ning Yang Dies At 103

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike