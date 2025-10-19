Mohammed Rizwan's ODI Captaincy In Danger; These Two Names In Line To Lead: Report

Mohammed Rizwan may be relieved off captaincy duties in ODIs
Discussions will take place in a joint meeting of selectors and advisory board
Salman Ali Agha and Shaheen Shah Afridi are reportedly the frontrunners to take over
Mohammed Rizwan's captaincy in the One Day International is under threat as this will be among the discussions in a joint meeting of the national selection committee and advisory board of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that is to be held on Monday in Lahore. However, the board downplayed the meeting saying no decision has been made regarding the 50-over captaincy.
"No decision has been taken on the ODI captaincy. The chairman, Mohsin Naqvi has asked the selectors and advisors to meet on Monday to discuss the matter," PCB said.
The head coach of Pakistan's white ball format teams Mike Hesson had written to the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi requesting for a meeting of the selectors and advisors to be convened to discuss the ODI team matters and captaincy.
As per a report in PTI, Salman Ali Agha, the T20I captain and Shaheen Shah Afridi, the former T20I captain are the frontrunners to take over the reigns of the Pakistan ODI side.
The selectors include Aaqib Javed, Asad Shafiq, Aleem Dar, Azhar Ali while the advisors are former Test players Sarfaraz Ahmed and Sikander Bakht.
PTI reports that Hesson could push for a captaincy change but the selectors and the advisors might or might not agree with the head coach's assessment.
Pakistan in recent ODIs
Pakistan were knocked out of the Champions Trophy 2025 from the group stage at their home. They have since then also lost an ODI series in New Zealand and West Indies, where the Men In Green lost for the first time since 1991.
Current Pakistan captains
Pakistan have currently three captains for three formats. Rizwan leads in the One-dayers while Salman Ali Agha is the captain in the T20Is. Shaan Masood is the Pakistan Test captain.