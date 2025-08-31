Oval Invincibles Vs Trent Rockets Live Streaming, The Hundred 2025 Final: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Oval Invincibles Vs Trent Rockets Live Streaming, The Hundred 2025 Final: Check the live streaming, squads and where to watch for the Oval Invincibles Vs Trent Rockets match

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Oval-Invincibles
The Oval Invincibles are two-time champions. Photo: X/surreycricket
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Oval Invincibles are two-time defending champions

  • Trent Rockets will be eyeing their first title

  • Live streaming and timings info

Two-time defending champions Oval Invincibles take on Trent Rockets in the final of The Hundred 2025 at Lord's, London, on Sunday, August 31. Watch the Invincibles vs Rockets 100-ball cricket match live tonight.

Both teams finished the league stage with six wins and two losses each, but the Invincibles topped the table on net run rate (+1.786) and confirmed their spot in the final.

Trent Rockets, who achieved a NRR of +0.393 in the league stage, faced Northern Superchargers in the Eliminator, but the knock-out match at the Oval, London, was washed out. The David Willey-led side entered the final courtesy of finishing higher in the group stage.

The men's final is scheduled to start soon after the Southern Brave Women vs Northern Superchargers Women title showdown at the same venue.

Oval Invincibles Vs Trent Rockets Head-To-Head Record

The Invincibles lead the Rockets 3-2 in the head-to-head record. In their league stage meeting this season, the Sam Billings-led beat the Rockets by six wickets with 11 balls to spare at The Oval.

The Oval Invincibles, representing Surrey and Kent counties, are chasing a historic third straight title. Their identity now stretches beyond English borders, having become part of the global Mumbai Indians family, owned by the Ambani family.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) team has also reached its cricketing expanse in the United States of America (MI New York in Major League Cricket), South Africa (MI Cape Town in SA20), and the United Arab Emirates (MI Emirates in ILT20).

The Rockets represent the East Midlands trio of Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, and Leicestershire. The 2022 champions have ties with English Premier League giants Chelsea, through club co-owner Todd Boehly's stake.

Oval Invincibles Vs Trent Rockets Squads:

Oval Invincibles Squad: Will Jacks, Tawanda Muyeye, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Sam Billings (c & wk), Donovan Ferreira, Tom Curran, Miles Hammond, Nathan Sowter, Saqib Mahmood, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa, Jordan Clark, Zafar Gohar, George Scrimshaw, and Gus Atkinson.

Trent Rockets Squad: Tom Banton, Joe Root, Rehan Ahmed, Ross Whiteley, David Willey (c), Marcus Stoinis, George Linde, Sam Hain, Ben Cox (wk), Sam James Cook, Lockie Ferguson, Max Holden, Ben Sanderson, Callum Parkinson, Calvin Harrison, and John Turner.

Oval Invincibles Vs Trent Rockets, The Hundred 2025 Final: Live Streaming Info

When and where is the Oval Invincibles Vs Trent Rockets, Men's Hundred 2025 final live in India?

The Oval Invincibles Vs Trent Rockets, Men's Hundred 2025 final will be played on Sunday, August 31 at 10:30pm IST at Lord's Cricket Ground.

Where to watch Oval Invincibles Vs Trent Rockets, Men's Hundred 2025 Final live in India?

The Oval Invincibles Vs Trent Rockets, Men's Hundred 2025 Final will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India. One can watch the live streaming of the same on Sony LIV and FanCode app and website, respectively.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
