Oman Vs Papua New Guinea, T20 World Cup, Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India

OMN Vs HKG, ACC Premier Cup 2024, X Photo
Oman beat Hong Kong by five wickets in the 2nd semi-final. Photo: X/ACCMedia1
Oman and Papua New Guinea will cross swords in a warm-up game before the T20 World Cup at the Brain Lara Stadium at Tarouba in Trinidad. (More Cricket News)

Oman made it to the ACC Premier Cup finals but lost to the United Arab Emirates at Al Amerat. However, they will be brimming with confidence coming into the T20 World Cup and will look to build on it in the warm-up fixtures. 

PNG, on the other hand, with Phil Simmons as a specialist coach will be hopeful of gaining confidence. However, they have had a good run of fixtures in their recent outings, winning three of their last five games. 

When is Oman Vs Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup warm-up match?

The T20 World Cup warm-up match between Oman and Papua New Guinea will take place on Tuesday, May 28 at 12:30 AM IST Brain Lara Stadium at Tarouba in Trinidad.

Where to watch Oman Vs Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup warm-up match in India?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the Oman Vs Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup warm-up match. 

Squads: 

Oman squad: Aqib Ilyas (capt), Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale (wk), Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi (wk), Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Rafiullah, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad.

PNG squad: Assadollah Vala (c), CJ Amini (vc), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kipling Doriga, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura

