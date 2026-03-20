New Zealand Women Vs South Africa Women Toss Update, 3rd T20I: SA-W Bat First – Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
New Zealand Women face South Africa Women in the third T20I in Auckland on Friday, March 20 at Eden Park
South Africa Women won the toss and opted to bat first
The five-match series is tied at 1-1 after the first two games, with each side securing one win apiece
New Zealand Women face South Africa Women in the third T20I at Eden Park, Auckland, on Friday, March 20. The five-match series is finely poised at 1-1 after the opening two encounters, setting the stage for a high-stakes clash in Auckland.
New Zealand Women dominated the series opener in Mount Maunganui with a comprehensive 80-run victory, asserting control early on. However, South Africa Women responded strongly in Hamilton, producing a disciplined performance to clinch the second T20I by 18 runs and level the series.
With the contest evenly balanced, the third T20I carries added significance. A win here would give either side a crucial advantage heading into the remaining matches, while a loss would put the trailing team under immediate pressure in the race for the series title.
New Zealand Women Vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I: Toss Update
South Africa Women won the toss and opted to bat first against New Zealand Women.
New Zealand Women Vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I: Playing XIs
South Africa Women (Playing XI): Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt(c), Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Kayla Reyneke, Sinalo Jafta(w), Ayabonga Khaka, Ayanda Hlubi, Nonkululeko Mlaba
New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Georgia Plimmer, Isabella Gaze(w), Amelia Kerr(c), Sophie Devine, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Izzy Sharp, Suzie Bates, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair