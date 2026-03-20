New Zealand Women Vs South Africa Women Toss Update, 3rd T20I: SA-W Bat First – Check Playing XIs

New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I: Check toss update and playing XIs for the third T20I between NZ-W and SA-W being played on Friday, March 20 at Eden Park in Auckland

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
New Zealand Women Vs South Africa Women Toss Update, 3rd T20I: SA-W Bat First – Check Playing XIs
New Zealand Women Vs South Africa Women Toss Update, 3rd T20I: SA-W won the toss and opted to bat first. Photo: X/ ProteasWomenCSA
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • New Zealand Women face South Africa Women in the third T20I in Auckland on Friday, March 20 at Eden Park

  • South Africa Women won the toss and opted to bat first

  • The five-match series is tied at 1-1 after the first two games, with each side securing one win apiece

New Zealand Women face South Africa Women in the third T20I at Eden Park, Auckland, on Friday, March 20. The five-match series is finely poised at 1-1 after the opening two encounters, setting the stage for a high-stakes clash in Auckland.

New Zealand Women dominated the series opener in Mount Maunganui with a comprehensive 80-run victory, asserting control early on. However, South Africa Women responded strongly in Hamilton, producing a disciplined performance to clinch the second T20I by 18 runs and level the series.

With the contest evenly balanced, the third T20I carries added significance. A win here would give either side a crucial advantage heading into the remaining matches, while a loss would put the trailing team under immediate pressure in the race for the series title.

New Zealand Women Vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I Live Streaming

New Zealand Women Vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I: Toss Update

South Africa Women won the toss and opted to bat first against New Zealand Women.

New Zealand Women Vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I: Playing XIs

South Africa Women (Playing XI): Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt(c), Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Kayla Reyneke, Sinalo Jafta(w), Ayabonga Khaka, Ayanda Hlubi, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Related Content
New Zealand women's team skipper Amelia Kerr (c) celebrates a wicket. - X/WHITE_FERNS
New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 3rd Women's T20I: Where To Watch NZ-W Vs SA-W On TV And Online?
South Africa and New Zealand both eyeing a series lead in the crucial upcoming match. - X/BLACKCAPS
New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, 3rd T20I: When And Where To Watch NZ V SA Match On TV & Online?
New Zealand Vs South Africa Toss Update, 2nd T20I: NZ To Bat First - Check Playing XIs - | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
New Zealand Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Conway's 50 And Complete Kiwi Bowling Performance Helps Blackcaps Level Series
New Zealand Women Vs South Africa Women, 2nd T20I: Proteas Level Series With Clinical 18-Run Win - X/ProteasWomenCSA
New Zealand Women Vs South Africa Women, 2nd T20I: Proteas Level Series With Clinical 18-Run Win
Related Content

New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Georgia Plimmer, Isabella Gaze(w), Amelia Kerr(c), Sophie Devine, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Izzy Sharp, Suzie Bates, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Dispatch: Samson Makes Much-Awaited 'Dencoming'; Kumble Has Special Advice For Abhishek

  2. IPL 2026: Check Out New Jerseys Of CSK, MI, RCB And All Teams

  3. India To Play T20I Series In Ireland Before England White-Ball Tour

  4. IPL 2026: CSK Suffer Huge Blow As Nathan Ellis Ruled Out Of Entire Season Due To Hamstring Injury - Report

  5. Paul Stirling Resigns From Captaincy After Ireland's Disappointing T20 World Cup 2026 Campaign

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 19, 2026

  2. Assam Elections: BJP Unveils First List for Assam Polls, Turncoats Get Key Seats

  3. Ground Report: Fear Sends Muslim Families Fleeing Uttam Nagar Ahead of Eid

  4. Rifts In the Red Fortress: CPI(M)’s Election-Time Challenge

  5. Day In Pics: March 16, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  2. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  3. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  4. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

  5. Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Dedicates Her Best Actress Win To “The Beautiful Chaos Of A Mother’s Heart”

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News Updates: UAE Responding To Iran Drones And Strikes As UN Chiefs Calls For Peace

  2. 'Media Frames Iranian Women Through Western Feminism'

  3. ParaDime Shift: When The War Enters Your Kitchen

  4. Day 2O Of War In West Asia: Strikes On Gas And Oil Mark New Phase In Conflict

  5. Anutin Charnvirakul Elected As Thailand’s New Prime Minister

Latest Stories

  1. IPL 2026 Dispatch: SRH Name Ishan Kishan Captain Amid Growing Injury Worries; Virat Kohli Joins RCB Camp

  2. India-Pakistan Nuclear Risk Persists Despite De-escalation, US Intelligence Warns

  3. Mojtaba Khamenei says US, Israel 'will pay' for Ali Larijani's death: 'Every drop of blood has its due'

  4. Dhurandhar 2: Madras High Court Issues Order Against Illegal Broadcast, Streaming Of Ranveer Singh-Starrer

  5. US-Israel-Iran War News Updates: UAE Responding To Iran Drones And Strikes As UN Chiefs Calls For Peace

  6. Netanyahu Mocks Death Rumours With ‘Punch Card’ Video As Israel Claims To Eliminate Larijani And Soleimani

  7. JSW Indian Open 2026: Anahat, Ramit Face Press Ahead Of Squash Tournament

  8. Top US Counterterrorism Chief Resigns Over Iran War Policy