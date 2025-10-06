As for the 36-year-old Devine, she entered the match with 4102 ODI runs at an average of 32.29, including nine hundreds and 16 fifties. In T20Is, she has registered 3431 runs in 146 matches at 28.12, with one ton to her name. She has picked up 107 wickets in ODIs and 119 in T20Is. Like Bates, she is yet to feature in a Test.