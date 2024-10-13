New Zealand Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup Group A: When, Where To Watch NZ-W Vs PAK-W Match

Pakistan Women will go head-to-head against New Zealand Women in the 19th match of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Monday, October 14. (More Cricket News)
Pakistan come into the contest after a proper hammering at the hands of Australia by nine wickets at the same venue, and will be hopeful of turning the tide under pressure with qualification to play for in their final league game.
While on the other hand, New Zealand, who are in third place in their group will want to pull off a convincing victory and hope the net run-rate battle go their way in terms of qualifying to the next stage, and will come into the contest as motivated as ever.
NZ-W Vs PAK-W, Women's T20 WC Group A Match: Squads
New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu
Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan
NZ-W Vs PAK-W, Women's T20 WC Group A Match: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the New Zealand vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match be played?
The New Zealand vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Monday, October 14, at 7:30pm IST.
Where will the New Zealand vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match be telecast and live streamed?
The New Zealand vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India, and will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.