Cricket

New Zealand At 2024 Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

New Zealand are in Group A alongside Australia, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Women's T20 World Cup that commences in October. Here is everything you need to know about White Ferns' campaign at the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

New-Zealand-Womens-Cricket-Team-ICC-Photo
The New Zealand women's cricket team. Photo: ICC
info_icon

Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates will be making their record ninth straight appearance at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup as New Zealand look to have a memorable tournament in the UAE. (More Cricket News)

This tournament will be Devine's final assignment as captain of the White Ferns in T20Is that see them start-off their campaign against India in Dubai on Friday, October 4.

"The T20 World Cup’s been an important vehicle in the development and growth of the women’s game and it’s a real privilege to think I’ve played in it since it started,” said Devine on being one of the two players for New Zealand alongside Bates to feature in every edition of the tournament for The White Ferns.

New Zealand have some experienced stars in their roster with Suzie Bates, Lea Tahuhu, Amelia Kerr and Maddy Green.

New Zealand at Women's T20 World Cup 2024 previous finishes

  • 2009: Runners-up

  • 2010: Runners-up

  • 2012: Semi-Final

  • 2014: First Round

  • 2016: Semi-Final

  • 2018: First Round

  • 2020: First Round

  • 2023: First Round

New Zealand squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2024

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine - File
Sophie Devine To Step Down As New Zealand Skipper After T20 World Cup

BY Outlook Sports Desk

New Zealand's full schedule at Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Match Date Time Venue
New Zealand vs India 10/4/2024 19:30 PM IST Dubai
New Zealand vs Australia 10/8/2024 19:30 PM IST Sharjah
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 10/12/2024 15:30 PM IST Sharjah
New Zealand vs Pakistan 10/14/2024 19:30 PM IST Dubai

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming

The Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar application and website in India. On TV, the Star Sports Network will air the Women's T20 World Cup matches of Pakistan.

