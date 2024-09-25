New Zealand At 2024 Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates will be making their record ninth straight appearance at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup as New Zealand look to have a memorable tournament in the UAE. (More Cricket News)
This tournament will be Devine's final assignment as captain of the White Ferns in T20Is that see them start-off their campaign against India in Dubai on Friday, October 4.
"The T20 World Cup’s been an important vehicle in the development and growth of the women’s game and it’s a real privilege to think I’ve played in it since it started,” said Devine on being one of the two players for New Zealand alongside Bates to feature in every edition of the tournament for The White Ferns.
New Zealand have some experienced stars in their roster with Suzie Bates, Lea Tahuhu, Amelia Kerr and Maddy Green.
New Zealand at Women's T20 World Cup 2024 previous finishes
2009: Runners-up
2010: Runners-up
2012: Semi-Final
2014: First Round
2016: Semi-Final
2018: First Round
2020: First Round
2023: First Round
New Zealand squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2024
New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu
New Zealand's full schedule at Women's T20 World Cup 2024
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|New Zealand vs India
|10/4/2024
|19:30 PM IST
|Dubai
|New Zealand vs Australia
|10/8/2024
|19:30 PM IST
|Sharjah
|New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|10/12/2024
|15:30 PM IST
|Sharjah
|New Zealand vs Pakistan
|10/14/2024
|19:30 PM IST
|Dubai
Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming
The Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar application and website in India. On TV, the Star Sports Network will air the Women's T20 World Cup matches of Pakistan.