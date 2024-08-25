Cricket

Netherlands Vs Canada, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Netherlands Tri-Series 2024

Netherlands Vs Canada, 4th T20I: Here's all the live streaming details for the match

Netherlands-cricket-team-File-Photo
File photo of Netherlands national cricket team. Photo: X/Netherlands Cricket
info_icon

The Netherlands are all prepared to take on Canada in the fourth match of the T20I Tri-Series 2024 on Monday, August 26. Utrecht's Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd will be their battle turf. (More Cricket Team)

It has a core solid team with a mix of different experienced players spearheaded by Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd. Dutch have the record of quick-scoring batsmanship, whereas the bowling attack is represented by Saqib Zulfiqar and Kyle Klein, who can turn out to be a real menace against any rival.

Led by Nicholas Kirton, Canada will look to bounce back after the disappointing loss against the Netherlands in the opening game of the Tri-Series. Nicholas Kirton has been the top scorer for Canada in this series with 69 runs to his name.

United States take on Canada in match 2. - | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
United States Vs Canada, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Netherlands T20I Tri-series 2024 Match 2

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Squads:

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Zach Lion Cachet, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards(w/c), Saqib Zulfiqar, Daniel Doram, Brandon Glover, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma, Paul van Meekeren, Shariz Ahmad, Noah Croes, Kyle Klein

Canada: Aaron Johnson, Dilpreet Bajwa, Nicholas Kirton(c), Harsh Thaker, Shreyas Movva(w), Dillon Heyliger, Saad Bin Zafar, Rayyan Pathan, Kaleem Sana, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Jeremy Gordon, Ravinderpal Singh, Akhil Kumar, Parveen Kumar

Netherlands Vs Canada, 4th T20I: Live Streaming Details

When to watch Netherlands Vs Canada, 4th T20I match of Tri-Series 2024?

The Netherlands vs Canada match will take place on Monday, August 26 at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht. The match begins 5:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Netherlands Vs Canada, 4th T20I match of Tri-Series 2024?

The Netherlands vs Canada match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh: First-Ever Test Win Over PAK Was Special One, Says BAN Skipper Najmul Shanto
  2. PAK Vs BAN 1st Test: Shan Masood Defends Selection Call Following First Ever Test Loss to Bangladesh
  3. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan Reveal Squad With Fatima Sana Named As New Captain
  4. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Honor Shikhar Dhawan's Cricket Legacy: Farewell To The 'Ultimate Jatt'
  5. Netherlands Vs Canada, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Netherlands Tri-Series 2024
Football News
  1. St Mirren 0-3 Celtic, Scottish Premiership: Alistair Johnston Leads Bhoys To Perfect Start
  2. Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa: 'Proud' Bukayo Saka Celebrates 100 Premier League Wins in Gunners' Victory
  3. Football Transfers: Jack Clarke Becomes 10th Premier League Signing For Ipswich
  4. Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund Determined To Build On Winning Start, Says Nuri Sahin
  5. Inter 2-0 Lecce, Serie A: Simone Inzaghi Remains Calm After First Win In Title Defence
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Happy To 'Do Things Differently' At Flushing Meadows
  2. Monterrey Open: Linda Noskova Earns Maiden WTA Tour Title - Match Report
  3. Novak Djokovic Calls Out Inconsistency; Jannik Sinner's Positive Steroid Tests Raise Eyebrows
  4. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Twists Right Ankle In Training But Not Worried About Injury
  5. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Preview: Swiatek, Sabalenka, Gauff Top The Bill At Flushing Meadows
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. No Temple For God's Craftmen
  2. Gujarat: Daughters Fulfill Their Father’s Wish Organ Donation Wish, Help 3 Souls To Survive
  3. 'Bahut Kuch Hain': CBI On Corruption Case Against Ex RG Kar Principal; Fresh Protests Erupt Amid Outrage
  4. Haryana Assembly Polls: Ex-Home Minister Anil Vig Requests For Fresh Dates | Here's Why
  5. Day In Pics: August 25, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. Inside MrBeast’s Controversy: How Recent Scandals Brought Down YouTube’s Most Popular Creator
  2. Did You Catch These Iconic Horror Movie Nods In Sabrina Carpenter’s Latest Video?
  3. Is This Really The 'First Portrait Of William Shakespeare'? Window Cleaner’s $264 Million Claim Sparks Debate
  4. Ben Affleck Spotted With Kick Kennedy After Jennifer Lopez Divorce
  5. Are Mobile Phones Causing Viral “Phone Pinky” Syndrome? | Here’s What Experts Say
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions Highlights: Israel Declares State Of Emergency; Gaza Death Toll Crosses 40,000
  2. Inside MrBeast’s Controversy: How Recent Scandals Brought Down YouTube’s Most Popular Creator
  3. Indian Naval Ship Mumbai To Make First Visit To Sri Lanka On Aug 26
  4. Middle East Tensions: Air France, Lufthansa And Other Airlines Cancel Flights To Israel, Lebanon & Iran
  5. 'War Will Go Back To Russia': Zelesnkyy's New Warning For 'Sick Old Man' Putin
Latest Stories
  1. Assam: CM Sarma Says 2 Bangladeshi Infiltrators Were Arrested, Sent Back From Badarpur Railway Stn
  2. Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Arrested In France For 'Lack Of Moderation' In App
  3. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Janmashtami 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  6. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Janmashtami 2024: Rituals And Traditions Of The Festival You Must Know
  8. 'Angry Young Men': Salman Khan Announces Release Date Of Docuseries On Writer Duo Salim-Javed