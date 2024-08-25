Netherlands Vs Canada, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Netherlands Tri-Series 2024

The Netherlands are all prepared to take on Canada in the fourth match of the T20I Tri-Series 2024 on Monday, August 26. Utrecht's Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd will be their battle turf. (More Cricket Team)
It has a core solid team with a mix of different experienced players spearheaded by Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd. Dutch have the record of quick-scoring batsmanship, whereas the bowling attack is represented by Saqib Zulfiqar and Kyle Klein, who can turn out to be a real menace against any rival.
Led by Nicholas Kirton, Canada will look to bounce back after the disappointing loss against the Netherlands in the opening game of the Tri-Series. Nicholas Kirton has been the top scorer for Canada in this series with 69 runs to his name.
Squads:
Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Zach Lion Cachet, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards(w/c), Saqib Zulfiqar, Daniel Doram, Brandon Glover, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma, Paul van Meekeren, Shariz Ahmad, Noah Croes, Kyle Klein
Canada: Aaron Johnson, Dilpreet Bajwa, Nicholas Kirton(c), Harsh Thaker, Shreyas Movva(w), Dillon Heyliger, Saad Bin Zafar, Rayyan Pathan, Kaleem Sana, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Jeremy Gordon, Ravinderpal Singh, Akhil Kumar, Parveen Kumar
Netherlands Vs Canada, 4th T20I: Live Streaming Details
When to watch Netherlands Vs Canada, 4th T20I match of Tri-Series 2024?
The Netherlands vs Canada match will take place on Monday, August 26 at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht. The match begins 5:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Netherlands Vs Canada, 4th T20I match of Tri-Series 2024?
The Netherlands vs Canada match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.