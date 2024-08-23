Cricket

United States Vs Canada, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Netherlands T20I Tri-series 2024 Match 2

USA will lock horns against Canada in the second match of the Netherlands T20I Tri-series. Here are the live streaming and other details of the match

2024 ICC Mens T20 World Cup cricket photos_13
United States take on Canada in match 2. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
info_icon

The Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024 will kick-start with hosts taking on Canada in the opening match on Friday, August 23 at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht. (More Cricket News)

The Tri-Series 2024 will feature three teams that also includes Canada and sees six matches with each team playing the other twice.

The team with the most points followed by the best NRR, will be declared the winner of the tri-series.

Monank Patel will lead Team USA whereas Nicholas Kirton has been named skipper of Canada.

Squads:

USA: Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones, Smit Patel, Abhishek Paradkar, Harmeet Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Jasdeep Singh, Milind Kumar, Nosthusha Kenjige, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Utkarsh Srivastava, Yasir Mohammad.

Canada: Nicholas Kirton (captain), Aaron Johnson, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa, Harsh Thaker, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Rishiv Joshi, Saad Bin Zafar, Shreyas Movva

Streaming/telecast information:

When is the USA vs Canada, T20I Tri-series 2024 match 2?

The USA vs Canada match will take place on Friday, August 24 at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht. The match begins 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the Netherlands T20I Tri-series?

The Netherlands T20I Tri-series will be streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Rahim-Das Partnership Frustrate PAK In Rawalpindi
  2. Pakistan Cricket Board Sells Broadcast Rights For Next Two Years For Nearly Half Of Reserve Price
  3. United States Vs Canada, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Netherlands T20I Tri-series 2024 Match 2
  4. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand: 1st Test To Contain Scheduled Rest Day For 16 Years - Here's Why
  5. Kuwait Vs Hong Kong, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Tri-Nations Cup Match
Football News
  1. Football Transfers: Ilkay Gundogan Glad To Help Barcelona Financially After Sealing Manchester City Return
  2. Football Transfers: Liverpool Boss Arne Slot Sees 'New Things' From Joe Gomez Amid Exit Rumours
  3. Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs Skipper Son Heung-Min Wants Trophy To Achieve Legendary Status
  4. Chelsea 2-0 Servette, UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifying: Maresca Wants Madueke To Remain A Blue
  5. Football Transfers: Newcastle United Boss Eddie Howe Surprised By Kieran Trippier Talk
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Ons Jabeur Withdraws From Flushing Meadows With Shoulder Injury
  2. US Open 2024: Coco Gauff Eyes To Defend Her Title After Poor Stint At Paris Olympics
  3. US Open Draw: Alcaraz, Sinner Could Meet In Semis; Djokovic, Swiatek To Start Against Qualifiers
  4. Novak Djokovic's Olympic Triumph Has 'Separated Him From The Rest,' Says John Mcenroe
  5. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Indian Army UAV Enters Pak Due To Technical Glitch, Hotline Message Sent Requesting Return
  2. PM Modi Ukraine Visit LIVE: India, Ukraine Sign 4 Agreements; Putin Discussed In Modi-Zelenskyy Meet
  3. What Are A1, A2 Milk Products Whose Labels Were Termed 'Misleading' By FSSAI | Explained
  4. Day In Pics: August 23, 2024
  5. On National Space Day, ISRO Shares How Moon Looks Like Through Chandrayaan 3's Pragyan Rover
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. Revised Data Reveals Huge Loophole In US Labor Market | How Will This Affect Federal Reserve Decisions And Economic Policies?
  2. FDA Approves New Covid Vaccines To Combat New Variants | What You Need To Know
  3. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  4. Best Of The iPhone Photography Awards 2024 Winners | Highlights
  5. Instagram Debuts Myspace-Inspired Music Feature And Color-Changing Notes In Sabrina Carpenter Collaboration | All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Pakistan Seeks USD 4 Billion Loan From Middle East Banks To Meet Financial Obligations
  2. Revised Data Reveals Huge Loophole In US Labor Market | How Will This Affect Federal Reserve Decisions And Economic Policies?
  3. Bangladesh Unrest: More Murder Cases Against Deposed PM Hasina, Top Cricketer Shakib Also Charged
  4. Thai Politician Slaps Female Journalist On Camera, Sparks Outrage | Video
  5. Bangladesh Interim Govt Revokes Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina's Diplomatic Passport
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, August 23, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Uttar Pradesh: Over 13 Lakh Government Employees May Lose Salaries | Know Why
  3. Tripura: Centre Approves Rs 40 Crore Fund After Devastating Floods Kill 22, Displace Thousands
  4. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  5. Kolkata Doctor Death: Ceasework Continues In Bengal; 'Animal Like Instinct' Says Psychoanalysis Of Accused
  6. Centre Bans 156 Popular Fixed-Dose Cocktail Drugs Claiming To Involve 'Risk To Human Beings'
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Rahim-Das Partnership Frustrate PAK In Rawalpindi
  8. PM Modi Ukraine Visit LIVE: India, Ukraine Sign 4 Agreements; Putin Discussed In Modi-Zelenskyy Meet