United States Vs Canada, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Netherlands T20I Tri-series 2024 Match 2

The Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024 will kick-start with hosts taking on Canada in the opening match on Friday, August 23 at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht. (More Cricket News)
The Tri-Series 2024 will feature three teams that also includes Canada and sees six matches with each team playing the other twice.
The team with the most points followed by the best NRR, will be declared the winner of the tri-series.
Monank Patel will lead Team USA whereas Nicholas Kirton has been named skipper of Canada.
Squads:
USA: Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones, Smit Patel, Abhishek Paradkar, Harmeet Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Jasdeep Singh, Milind Kumar, Nosthusha Kenjige, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Utkarsh Srivastava, Yasir Mohammad.
Canada: Nicholas Kirton (captain), Aaron Johnson, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa, Harsh Thaker, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Rishiv Joshi, Saad Bin Zafar, Shreyas Movva
Streaming/telecast information:
When is the USA vs Canada, T20I Tri-series 2024 match 2?
The USA vs Canada match will take place on Friday, August 24 at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht. The match begins 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the Netherlands T20I Tri-series?
The Netherlands T20I Tri-series will be streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.