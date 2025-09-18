Zimbabwe Vs Namibia Live Streaming, 3rd T20I: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about the Zimbabwe vs Namibia, 3rd T20I in Bulawayo: preview, recent results, venue, squads, toss update, playing XIs and broadcast information

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Zimbabwe Vs Namibia Live Streaming, 3rd T20I: Toss Update, Playing XIs
Zimbabwe Vs Namibia Live Streaming, 3rd T20I: Captains Sikandar Raza (centre) and Gerhard Erasmus at the toss in Bulawayo.
  • Zimbabwe have taken unassailable 2-0 lead in series

  • Namibia playing for pride in third T20I

  • Check out playing XIs, squads of both teams

Namibia won the toss and elected to bat first against Zimbabwe in the third and final T20I at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo on Thursday (September 18, 2025).

Zimbabwe have already clinched the three-match series 2-0 and are eyeing a 3-0 sweep. The Gerhard Erasmus-led visitors, on the other hand, are playing for pride and seeking to avoid a whitewash.

Zimbabwe Vs Namibia, 3rd T20I: Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Tinotenda Maposa, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu

Namibia: Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Alexander Volschenk, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan de Villiers, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

The hosts, captained by Sikandar Raza, won the first match by a comfortable 33-run margin, having scored a big total of 211. They then chased down Namibia's 170-run target with 11 balls to spare in the second T20I.

Zimbabwe Vs Namibia, 3rd T20I: Live Streaming Details

When and where is the Zimbabwe vs Namibia, 3rd T20I being played?

The Zimbabwe vs Namibia, 3rd T20I is being played at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo on Thursday, September 18, 2025 at 5pm IST.

Where is the Zimbabwe vs Namibia, 3rd T20I being telecast and live streamed?

The Zimbabwe vs Namibia, 3rd T20I is not being telecast on any TV channel in India. It is not available for live streaming on any online platform in the country.

Zimbabwe Vs Namibia, 3rd T20I: Squads

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Tinotenda Maposa, Dion Myers, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Sean Williams

Namibia: Jan Frylinck, Malan Kruger, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Alexander Volschenk, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan de Villiers, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Louren Steenkamp, Dylan Leicher, Jan Balt

Published At:
