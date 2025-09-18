Zimbabwe Vs Namibia Live Streaming, 3rd T20I: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Zimbabwe have taken unassailable 2-0 lead in series
Namibia playing for pride in third T20I
Check out playing XIs, squads of both teams
Namibia won the toss and elected to bat first against Zimbabwe in the third and final T20I at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo on Thursday (September 18, 2025).
Zimbabwe have already clinched the three-match series 2-0 and are eyeing a 3-0 sweep. The Gerhard Erasmus-led visitors, on the other hand, are playing for pride and seeking to avoid a whitewash.
Zimbabwe Vs Namibia, 3rd T20I: Playing XIs
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Tinotenda Maposa, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu
Namibia: Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Alexander Volschenk, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan de Villiers, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo
The hosts, captained by Sikandar Raza, won the first match by a comfortable 33-run margin, having scored a big total of 211. They then chased down Namibia's 170-run target with 11 balls to spare in the second T20I.
Zimbabwe Vs Namibia, 3rd T20I: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Zimbabwe vs Namibia, 3rd T20I being played?
The Zimbabwe vs Namibia, 3rd T20I is being played at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo on Thursday, September 18, 2025 at 5pm IST.
Where is the Zimbabwe vs Namibia, 3rd T20I being telecast and live streamed?
The Zimbabwe vs Namibia, 3rd T20I is not being telecast on any TV channel in India. It is not available for live streaming on any online platform in the country.
Zimbabwe Vs Namibia, 3rd T20I: Squads
Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Tinotenda Maposa, Dion Myers, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Sean Williams
Namibia: Jan Frylinck, Malan Kruger, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Alexander Volschenk, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan de Villiers, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Louren Steenkamp, Dylan Leicher, Jan Balt