Canada Vs Namibia Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, Match 83: Preview, H2H, Squads - All You Need To Know

Watch Canada vs Namibia live in ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match 83 today. Full squads, head-to-head record, points table, and qualification stakes for the World Cup 2027

Outlook Sports Desk
Canada National Cricket Team ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27
Canada National Cricket Team. Photo: File
  • Canada have lost seven consecutive matches and sit fifth with 20 points

  • Namibia lead the head-to-head 3-0, with one tie and one Super Over loss

  • The top four teams qualify for the 2027 World Cup Qualifier

Canada take on Namibia in match 83 of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 (2023-27) at Maple Leaf North-West Ground(A), King City, on Tuesday (September 2, 2025). Watch the Canada vs Namibia cricket match live today.

The Nicholas Kirton-led Canada come into this fixture on the back of a seven-wicket loss to Scotland. They’ve now lost seven in a row and sit fifth on the points table with nine wins, eleven losses and two no results. They have 20 points and a net run rate of -0.195.

Namibia, meanwhile, are sixth with 17 points from eight wins, 13 defeats, and one no result. They also have a negative run rate of -0.507. But their recent win over Canada will give Gerhard Erasmus & Co. confidence.

Scotland are the third team competing in this 14th round of ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 (2023-27), dubbed Canada Tri-Nation Series. The next leg is scheduled for next month, with the United Arab Emirates hosting Nepal and the United States of America.

As things stand now, the USA lead the eight-team table with 28 points, ahead of the Netherlands on net run rate. Scotland and Oman are third and fourth. Nepal and the UAE occupy the seventh and eighth positions, respectively.

The top four teams after the conclusion of the league will qualify for the Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2027.

Canada Vs Namibia ODI Head-To-Head Record

Today's match marks the fifth ODI meeting between the two teams. Namibia lead Canada 3-0 in the head-to-head record, with one match tied (in DLS method) and won by Canada in the Super Over.

They last met in August, in this same leg. Namibia chased down Canada's 219 all out with 10 balls to spare for a five-wicket win.

Canada Vs Namibia Squads

Namibia Squad: Willem Myburgh, JP Kotze, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Dylan Leicher, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Jan de Villiers, Shaun Fouche, Ben Shikongo, and Peter-Daniel Blignaut.

Canada Squad: Ali Nadeem, Yuvraj Samra, Pargat Singh, Dilpreet Bajwa, Nicholas Kirton (c), Shreyas Movva (wk), Akhil Kumar, Saad Bin Zafar, Jaskaran Singh, Shahid Ahmadzai, Kaleem Sana, Jatinderpal Matharu, Harsh Thaker, Shivam Sharma, Mansab Gill, and Ajayveer Hundal.

Canada Vs Namibia, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Live Streaming Details

The Canada vs Namibia, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website. The match will not be televised on any TV channels.

