Sports

World Athletics Championships 2025:Neeraj Chopra Stumbles To Eighth, Sachin Yadav Just Misses Podium

Neeraj Chopra struggled in the men’s javelin final at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo, failing to clear 85m and exiting before the final round with a best throw of 84.03m. Sachin Yadav impressed with a personal best of 86.27m, finishing fourth. Keshorn Walcott took gold with 88.16m, Anderson Peters earned silver at 87.38m, and the USA’s Curtis Thompson claimed bronze with 86.67m. Julian Weber finished fifth with 86.11m, while Paris 2025 champion Arshad Nadeem ended 10th with 82.75m.

Keshorn Walcott, Anderson Peters and Curtis Thompson
World Athletics Championships Javelin Throw Final | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis

Gold medalist Trinidad And Tobago's Keshorn Walcott, centre, stands with silver medalist Grenada's Anderson Peters, left, and bronze medalist United States' Curtis Thompson following the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Keshorn Walcott celebrates after winning gold medal in the mens javelin throw final
World Athletics Championships Javelin Throw Final | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Trinidad And Tobago's Keshorn Walcott celebrates after winning gold medal in the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Grenadas Anderson Peters silver medalist celebrates after the mens javelin throw final
World Athletics Championships 2025 | Photo: AP/Louise Delmotte

Grenada's Anderson Peters silver medalist celebrates after the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Curtis Thompson celebrates after winning bronze medal in the mens javelin throw final
World Athletics Championships | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

United States' Curtis Thompson celebrates after winning bronze medal in the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Germanys Julian Weber
World Athletics Championships 2025 Javelin Throw Final | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis

Germany's Julian Weber competes in the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Pakistans Arshad Nadeem
World Athletics Championships | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem competes in the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Indias Neeraj Chopra
World Athletics Championships Javelin Throw Final | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis

India's Neeraj Chopra competes in the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Final
World Athletics Championships Men's Javelin Final, | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis

India's Neeraj Chopra competes in the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Sachin Yadav Javelin Throw Final
World Athletics Championships Men's Javelin Final, | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis

India's Sachin Yadav competes in the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

World Athletics Championships Sachin Yadav
World Athletics Championships Men's Javelin Final | Photo: AP/Louise Delmotte

India's Sachin Yadav reacts after an attempt in the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

