Sports

World Athletics Championships 2025:Neeraj Chopra Stumbles To Eighth, Sachin Yadav Just Misses Podium

Neeraj Chopra struggled in the men’s javelin final at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo, failing to clear 85m and exiting before the final round with a best throw of 84.03m. Sachin Yadav impressed with a personal best of 86.27m, finishing fourth. Keshorn Walcott took gold with 88.16m, Anderson Peters earned silver at 87.38m, and the USA’s Curtis Thompson claimed bronze with 86.67m. Julian Weber finished fifth with 86.11m, while Paris 2025 champion Arshad Nadeem ended 10th with 82.75m.