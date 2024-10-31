Nepal Vs United States ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NEP Vs USA Match

Nepal are all set to face United States in the ODI 42 of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 on Saturday, November 2 at Grand Prairie cricket Stadium in Texas. (More Cricket News)
Nepal are currently struggling in the league, sitting at 7th on the points table. They have played 10 matches so far, securing only two wins, while suffering seven losses and one match ending without a result. This difficult run has left them in a challenging position as they look to improve their standings in the competition.
On the other hand, the USA are enjoying a strong performance, currently sitting second on the points table. They have played 10 matches, securing 7 victories and suffering just 3 losses. Their consistent form has put them in a good position as they aim to maintain their momentum in the tournament.
Nepal Vs United States: Full Squads
Nepal Squad: Arjun Saud(w), Aarif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Sah, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Bhurtel, Pawan Sarraf, Surya Tamang, Kushal Malla, Dev Khanal
USA: Sushant Modani, Andries Gous, Monank Patel(w/c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Smit Patel, Yasir Mohammad, Utkarsh Srivastava, Juanoy Drysdale
Nepal Vs United States: Live Streaming
Nepal are set to take on the USA in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 on Saturday, November 2 at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas. The match is scheduled to start at 9 PM IST.
Where to watch Nepal Vs United States, ICC CWC League 2 match?
The live streaming of the Nepal Vs United States ICC CWC League 2 match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.