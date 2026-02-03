Nepal Vs UAE Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Nepal face the United Arab Emirates in the sixth ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match on Tuesday, 3 February, at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai
Fans in India can catch the match live on JioHotstar
Nepal face the United Arab Emirates in the sixth ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match on Tuesday, February 3, at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Nepal come into the contest ranked 16th in the ICC Men’s T20I standings, holding a rating of 176. They sealed their place at the World Cup after lifting the Asia and EAP Qualifier 2025 title.
With valuable match sharpness from the Nepal Premier League, they look set to make a strong start as a unit in their first warm-up outing.
Nepal Vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: Toss Update
Nepal have won the toss and have opted to field.
Nepal Vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: Playing XIs
United Arab Emirates: Aryansh Sharma(w), Muhammad Waseem(c), Muhammad Zohaib, Alishan Sharafu, Harshit Kaushik, Mayank Kumar, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Arfan, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Sohaib Khan, Muhammad Farooq
Nepal: Aasif Sheikh(w), Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel(c), Sundeep Jora, Lokesh Bam, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Aarif Sheikh, Nandan Yadav, Gulsan Jha, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi
Nepal Vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: Live Streaming
Select matches will be streamed live on Jio Hotstar, including Afghanistan vs Scotland, UAE vs India ‘A’, Canada vs Italy, Nepal vs UAE, Afghanistan vs West Indies, Pakistan vs Ireland, Nepal vs Canada, New Zealand vs USA, Italy vs UAE, and Namibia vs India ‘A’.
Highlights will be available across ICC digital platforms, including ICC.tv.