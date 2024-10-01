Cricket

Namibia Vs United States Live Streaming, T20I Tri-Series: When, Where To Watch NAM Vs USA

United States are entering the face-off on the back of a 15-run win over United Arab Emirates, while Namibia suffered a 40-run loss against UAE. Here is all you need to know about the NAM vs USA cricket match

Namibia-cricket-team
The Namibia cricket team. Photo: X/Official Cricket Namibia
The third game of the ongoing Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2024 will be played between hosts Namibia and United States (USA) in Windhoek on Tuesday (October 1). The tri-nation series, also involving United Arab Emirates (UAE), is being played in the familiar round-robin format, with each team playing the other two twice. (More Cricket News)

While the home team lost its previous game, USA are entering the face-off on the back of a 15-run win over UAE. The United States side posted a 175-run total and then restricted UAE to 160 runs in reply.

Earlier, the opening game of the tri-series saw Namibia suffer a 40-run loss in a run-fest against UAE. The visitors racked up a towering total of 245 runs on the board, courtesy explosive knocks by openers Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu. Waseem smashed an unbeaten 89 off 50 balls, while Sharafu clattered 73 runs off just 33 deliveries to set the foundation for a mammoth total.

In reply, Namibia too kept the tempo high but could never really threaten to chase down the improbable 246-run target. Wicketkeeper-batter JP Kotze struck a 32-ball 55 at the top of the order and JJ Smit smashed a 19-ball 38 for the home team.

It is now United States' turn to take on the hosts. This will be the first T20I meeting between the two sides.

Namibia Vs United States: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Namibia vs United States, Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2024 match 3 be played?

The Namibia vs United States, Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2024 match 3 will be played at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek (Namibia) on Tuesday, October 1 at 5:30pm IST.

Where will the Namibia vs United States, Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2024 match 3 be telecast and live streamed?

The Namibia vs United States, Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2024 match 3 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.

Squads

United States: Saiteja Mukkamalla, Andries Gous (wk), Smit Patel, Nitish Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh (c), Nosthush Kenjige, Abhishek Paradkar, Ayan Desai, Juanoy Drysdale, Utkarsh Srivastava, Yasir Mohammad, Monank Patel, Milind Kumar.

Namibia: JP Kotze (wk), Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Jan de Villiers, Malan Kruger, Dylan Leicher, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Tangeni Lungameni, Shaun Fouche, Ben Shikongo, Alexander Volschenk, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Jan Balt, Zane Green.

