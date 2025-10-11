NAM Vs SA, T20I Toss Update: South Africa Bat First In Windhoek Against Namibia - Check Playing XIs

NAM take on SA in the one-off T20I match
South Africa will be led by Donovan Ferreira in Windhoek
Namibia have successfully qualifying for the T20 World Cup next year
South Africa skipper Donovan Ferreira has won the toss and elected to bat first in the only T20I against Namibia, to be played at the Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek on Saturday, October 11.
Namibia vs South Africa, Only T20I Playing XIs
Namibia (Playing XI): Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Malan Kruger, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green(w), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Max Heingo
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Reeza Hendricks, Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Donovan Ferreira(c), Andile Simelane, Bjorn Fortuin, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams
NAM vs SA one-off T20I - Match Details
When will the one-off T20I between Namibia and South Africa take place?
The one-off T20I between Namibia and South Africa will be played on Saturday, October 11.
Where to watch the live telecast of the one-off T20I between Namibia and South Africa in India?
The one-off T20I between Namibia and South Africa will not be televised live on any TV channel in India.
Where to watch the live stream of the one-off T20I between Namibia and South Africa in India?
The one-off T20I between Namibia and South Africa will be available for live streaming in India on the FanCode app and website.