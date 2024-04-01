Namibia Vs Oman 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

The Oman national cricket team is heating up for their first clash in the five-match T20I series set against Namibia which is set to take place on April 1, Monday at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1). (Tournament Guide | More Cricket News)
The Oman cricket team, led by Aqib Ilyas, will be looking to continue their winning form in the upcoming T20I series. They previously won their last T20I series against Papua New Guinea with a 2-1 lead but ended up drawing the ODI series 1-1. Despite their recent success, Oman is currently ranked 18th in the ICC Men’s T20I team rankings.
Namibia performed exceptionally well at the 2024 South African Games, finishing as runners-up in the tournament, after losing the final match against Zimbabwe by 8 wickets while defending 113 runs. The team, led by Gerhard Erasmus, is currently ranked 13th in the ICC Men's T20I team rankings which is 5 places above their new rivals Oman.
When Namibia Vs Oman 1st T20I match will be played?
The first T20I match between Namibia and Oman will be played on April 1, Monday at 4: 00 Pm IST at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat.
Where to watch Namibia Vs Oman 1st T20I match?
The T20I series between Namibia and Oman will be available to stream on the FanCode app in India.
Unfortunately, there will be no live telecasting of the matches.
Namibia Vs Oman T20I squad:
Namibia:
Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Dylan Leicher, Gerhard Van Rensburg (wk), Malan Kruger, David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, Jean-Pierre Kotze (wk), Zane Green (wk), Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Ruben Trumpelmann, Simon Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni
Oman:
Aqib Ilyas (captain), Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Rafiullah, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Mehran Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Zeeshan Maqsood, Naseem Khushi (wk), Pratik Athavale (wk), Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Samay Shrivastava, Shakeel Ahmed