Oman, currently placed 18th in the ICC Men’s T20I team rankings is hosting Namibia for the upcoming 5-match T20I series set to kick off on April 1 Monday at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground. (More Cricket News)
The team, led by Aqib Ilyas, is feeling confident and proud after their 2-1 win in the T20I series against Papua New Guinea. The preparation for Namibia's tour will warm up the Oman cricketers, which is happening just before the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 scheduled to take place in June in the West Indies and the United States.
Namibia, on the other hand, currently placed 13th in the ICC Men’s T20I team rankings is desperately seeking a moment of shine as they faced defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe in the summit clash of the African Games 2023. The team will be captained by Gerhard Erasmus in the 5-match T20I series against Oman.
Oman and Namibia have faced each other three times in the T20I series in the past, with the hosts managing to win only once. However, the visitors have won the last two matches. The two teams are scheduled to play against each other once again on June 2 in the third game of the Group B clash in the T20 World Cup.
Namibia Vs Oman T20I Series Schedule:
Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat
1st Match - April 1, Monday at 4:00 PM
2nd Match - April 2, Tuesday at 4:00 PM
3rd Match - April 3, Wednesday at 4:00 PM
4th Match - April 4, Thursday at 4:00 PM
5th Match - April 7, Sunday at 4:00 PM
Where to Watch Namibia Vs Oman T20I matches?
The T20I series between Namibia and Oman will be available to stream on the FanCode app in India.
Unfortunately, there will be no live telecasting of the matches.
Namibia Vs Oman T20I Squads:
Namibia:
Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Dylan Leicher, Gerhard Van Rensburg (wk), Malan Kruger, David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, Jean-Pierre Kotze (wk), Zane Green (wk), Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Ruben Trumpelmann, Simon Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni
Oman:
Aqib Ilyas (captain), Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Rafiullah, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Mehran Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Zeeshan Maqsood, Naseem Khushi (wk), Pratik Athavale (wk), Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Samay Shrivastava, Shakeel Ahmed