Bangladesh's First Test Captain Naimur Rahman Resigns As Cricket Board Director

The move is likely to have been precipitated by the political upheaval in Bangladesh, given the Bangladesh Cricket Board's association with the previous ruling party Awami League. Naimur had served as member of parliament twice under the Awami League banner

File photo of former Bangladesh skipper Naimur Rahman. Photo: X/ICC
Bangladesh's first Test captain Naimur Rahman stepped down from his role as the director of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday (September 4, 2024). Naimur served as the board's director for three terms, but had to resign before finishing his current term. (More Cricket News)

The move is likely to have been precipitated by the political upheaval in Bangladesh, given the BCB's association with the previous ruling party Awami League. Naimur, who was not nominated in the last general elections, had served as member of parliament twice under the Awami League banner.

The large-scale protests against the then-incumbent Awami League government, led by ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, had earlier been followed by the resignation of Nazmul Hassan as BCB president. Former Bangladesh captain Faruque Ahmed has since replaced him in the role.

Apart from Naimur, other BCB officials Jalal Yunus and Shafiul Alam too stepped down from their posts.

"I am resigning for personal reasons. I would like to thank BCB for giving me the opportunity to work in different positions during the past decade. I have thoroughly enjoyed working here and appreciate all of the opportunities the board had given me as chairman of BCB's cricket operation and high performance unit," Naimur was quoted as saying in a Cricbuzz report.

"I tried my level best to contribute as a former national captain for the development of cricket in Bangladesh. Apart from that I would also like to thank the councilors who elected me as their representative to the board.

"If BCB requires me in future I would love to work for Bangladesh cricket again," he added.

