Mohammad Nawaz Brain Fade Run Out After Failing To Ground Bat Against India In Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match, Watch Video

Mohammad Nawaz run out for 21 off 19 as Pakistan reach 171/5 in 20 overs
Suryakumar Yadav executed a perfect direct hit to dismiss Nawaz at the non-striker’s end
India dropped 4 catches in the first innings
India and Pakistan are clashing agianst each other in the match 2 of Asia Cup 2025 Super Four at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 21. India won the toss and asked Pakistan to bat first. ended on 171/5 in 20 overs, setting India a challenging target of 172 to chase. Sahibzada Farhan anchored the innings with a composed fifty, while others chipped in, but one mistake stood out: Mohammad Nawaz was run out in a manner that cost Pakistan dearly
During the 19th over of the first innings, Salman Agha pushed for a single off a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah. Nawaz, at the non-striker’s end, failed to ground his bat once the throw came in after a misfield. He wasn’t watching; he stepped out, then turned back, but with no urgency. Suryakumar Yadav collected the ball and made a sharp direct hit, catching Nawaz short of his crease.
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: First Innings
Pakistan’s innings began with intent. Farhan (58) played a solid knock, scoring quickly and finding the gaps, while Saim Ayub (21) and Fakhar Zaman (15) provided useful starts in the powerplay. The run rate was healthy during the early overs. These contributions built a platform for Pakistan to launch into the later part of their innings.
But after the initial burst, wickets fell at regular intervals and the Men in Green were slowed down a little. Pakistan’s middle order failed to consolidate firmly after the early overs. However, some late blows from Salman Agha, Mohammad Nawaz and Faheem Ashraf helped Pakistan to reach 171 after 20 overs.
India's Probable Playing XI Against Pakistan
Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy
Pakistan's Probable Playing XI Against India
Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed