Mohammad Nawaz Brain Fade Run Out After Failing To Ground Bat Against India In Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match, Watch Video

India and Pakistan are clashing agianst each other in the match 2 of Asia Cup 2025 Super Four at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 21. India won the toss and asked Pakistan to bat first. ended on 171/5 in 20 overs, setting India a challenging target of 172 to chase. Sahibzada Farhan anchored the innings with a composed fifty, while others chipped in, but one mistake stood out: Mohammad Nawaz was run out in a manner that cost Pakistan dearly