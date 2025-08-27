Michael Clarke Undergoes Skin Cancer Surgery, Urges Fans To Get Regular Checks

Michael Clarke confirmed undergoing another skin cancer surgery, this time on his nose.
The former captain has battled the disease since 2006, with multiple procedures over the years.
Clarke continues to raise awareness, urging fans to prioritise regular skin checks.
Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has undergone another surgery to treat skin cancer, using his platform to raise awareness about early detection and prevention.
Clarke’s Health Update
On Wednesday (August 27), Clarke confirmed via Instagram that he had another cancer removed, this time from his nose. “Skin cancer is real! Especially in Australia. Another one cut out of my nose today. A friendly reminder to get your skin checked. Prevention is better than cure but in my case, regular check ups and early detection is key. So grateful that @drbishsoliman_ got it early,” the 43-year-old wrote.
This is not Clarke’s first brush with the disease. Diagnosed in 2006, he has since had around a dozen cancers removed. Just last year, the former skipper underwent surgery for a basal cell carcinoma on his chest and later had procedures to remove cancers from his forehead and face.
A Long Battle With Skin Cancer
Clarke has been candid about his recurring health struggles, teaming up with the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation in 2023 to promote awareness. Speaking to Sunrise then, he revealed that he gets full skin checks twice a year.
His public message comes at a critical time, as Australia continues to record the highest incidence of skin cancer globally. Statistics suggest that two in three Australians will be diagnosed with some form of the disease by the age of 70.
Clarke’s Cricketing Legacy
Despite his health battles, Clarke remains a towering figure in Australian cricket. Between 2003 and 2015, he represented Australia in 115 Tests, 245 ODIs, and 34 T20Is, scoring 8,643 Test runs and 7,981 ODI runs, while also claiming 94 wickets across formats.
As captain, he led Australia in 74 Tests and 139 ODIs, overseeing some of the country’s most memorable triumphs, including the 5-0 Ashes whitewash in 2013-14 and the 2015 World Cup title.
His individual brilliance was also recognised in 2013 when he was named both ICC Cricketer of the Year and ICC Test Cricketer of the Year. Known for his elegant stroke play and tactical acumen, Clarke now uses his voice to spotlight issues beyond cricket.