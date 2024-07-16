MAX60: New York Strikers Announce Power-Packed Squad For Caribbean Cricket Tournament

With the clock starting to tick as the Max 60 Caribbean tournament draws closer, the New York Strikers have announced a star-studded powerhouse squad. (More Cricket News)
Thisara Perera, Ambati Rayudu, Sunil Narine, Isuru Udana and Carlos Brathwaite are among the renowned names from the Strikers’ squad who will kick off their campaign against the Caribbean Giants on August 18.
Talking about the tournament, “It's a great opportunity to play for New York Strikers in the Caribbean League. To contribute to the team's success and make a positive impact on the field as all I look forward to," Ambati Rayudu was quoted as saying in a release.
The team’s owner Sagar Khanna was thrilled and also spoke about how the squad’s strength is that each player picked showcases a way of how the Strikers would want to play, embodying a style and flair to compete at the highest level. Khanna also expects that the crowd in the stands, fans across the world can expect it to be a thrilling ride.
“The squad members of New York strikers embodies both style and flair to compete at the toughest level. With Max 60’s recent participation, cricket fans can expect the thrills of the earlier tournaments while the squad vies for top honours,” Khanna said
New York Strikers head coach Carl Crowe sang praises about his team and was confident that the players would come really good and perform well when the stage and platform is given.
“Our team has faced some of the best international competition around the globe. I am confident the team is competitive enough to perform well at the Caribbean stage, Head Coach Carl Crowe said.
New York Strikers Squad: Thisara Perera, Sunil Narine, Ambati Rayudu, Isuru Udana, Carlos Brathwaite, Muhaamad Waseem, Denesh Ramdin, Josh Brown, Muhammad Jawad Ullah, Akshay Naidoo, Alessandro Morris, Ansh Patel, Troy Taylor, Mitchell Owen, K Kadowaki Fleming, Brandon McMullen.