Malaysia Women Vs Nepal Women, 1st T20I: MAS-W Batting First - Check Playing XIs

Malaysia Women and Nepal Women clash in the 1st T20I at Bayuemas Oval. MAS-W won the toss and asked NEP-W to bowl first

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Malaysia Women Vs Nepal Women, 1st T20I: MAS-W Batting First - Check Playing XIs
Malaysia Women Vs Nepal Women, 1st T20I: MAS-W Batting First - Check Playing XIs Photo: X/ MalaysiaCricket
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Malaysia Women take on Nepal Women in the 1st match of the 5-match T20I series on Thursday

  • Malaysia Women chose to bat first after winning the toss

  • The pitch is expected to support both batters and bowlers, promising a competitive and balanced contest

The 1st T20I of the five-match series between Nepal Women and Malaysia Women is set to commence today, October 2, 2025, at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. Both teams are eager to start the series on a high note, with Malaysia aiming to leverage their recent form and home advantage, while Nepal looks to continue their winning streak against Malaysia.

Fans can expect an exciting contest as both teams have been enhancing their skill sets and team cohesion through recent international exposure. The Bayuemas Oval is known for its balanced pitch, offering assistance to both batters and bowlers, which should make for an intriguing match-up.

Malaysia Women Vs Nepal Women, 1st T20I: Toss Update

Malaysia Women have won the toss and chose to bat first.

Malaysia Women Vs Nepal Women, 1st T20I: Playing XIs

Malaysisa Women: Winifred Duraisingam (c), Mas Elysa, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Wan Julia (wk), Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Nur Dania Syuhada, Aisya Eleesa Firdauz, Nur Izzatul Syafiqa, Nur Alva Batrisyia binti Normizan, Irdina Beh Nabil

Related Content
Related Content

Nepal Women: Rubina Chhetri, Indu Barma (c), Rajmati Airee, Suman Bist, Puja Mahato, Kabita Joshi, Sita Rana Magar, Sabitri Dhami, Samjhana Khadka, Riya Sharma, Rubi Poddar (wk)

Malaysia Women Vs Nepal Women, 1st T20I: Squads

Malaysia Women: Elsa Hunter, Mas Elysa, Nazatul Hidayah Husna, Ainna Hashim, Amalin Sorfina, Mahirah Izzati, Nur Izzatul Syafiqa, Suabika, Aina Najwa, Wan Julia, Aisya Eleesa, Marsya, Nazwah, Nur Dania Syuhada

Nepal Women: Bindu Rawal, Rajmati Airee, Samjhana Khadka, Indu Barma, Kabita Joshi, Kabita Kunwar, Puja Mahato, Rubina Chhetry, Roma Thapa, Rubi Poddar, Ishwori Bist, Manisha Upadhayay, Riya Sharma, Sabnam Rai

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies Cricket LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 1: Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre Frustrate IND Bowlers; WI 134-6

  2. India Vs West Indies Tests: When Did WI Last Beat IND In The Longest Format?

  3. USA Cricket Files For Bankruptcy Minutes Ahead Of ACE Court Hearing

  4. Australia Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: AUS-W Beat White Ferns By 89 Runs

  5. IND-W Vs PAK-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: No Handshake Policy For Indian Players - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open: Jannik Sinner Recovers From US Open Disappointment With Beijing Title

  2. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  3. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

  4. Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Clinches Crown With Straight Sets Win Over Taylor Fritz

  5. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Eyeing Vanishing Voter Base In Ladakh, BJP Joins Political Demand For A Probe On Leh Violence

  2. The Online Generation That Governments Can’t Ignore

  3. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  4. Ladakh LG Urges LAB, KDA to Resume Talks with Centre Amid Ongoing Curfew

  5. For the First Time, Bharat Mata Depicted on Indian Coin Released at RSS Centenary

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Korean Actor Song Kang Completes Military Service; Considering Musical Drama Four Hands

  4. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

  5. Ghaati Review | Jejamma Meets Sheelavathi In This New Anushka Shetty Starrer

US News

  1. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  2. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  3. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  4. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  5. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

World News

  1. Nepal Crowns 2-Year-Old Aryatara Shakya As New Living Goddess

  2. China backs Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan Calling for Ceasefire, Prisoner release

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Canada Names Bishnoi Gang as Terrorist Entity

  5. US Senators Reintroduce Bill to Curb H-1B and L-1 Visa 'Abuse'

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quetta, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick