Malaysia Women Vs Nepal Women, 1st T20I: MAS-W Batting First - Check Playing XIs

Malaysia Women take on Nepal Women in the 1st match of the 5-match T20I series on Thursday
Malaysia Women chose to bat first after winning the toss
The pitch is expected to support both batters and bowlers, promising a competitive and balanced contest
The 1st T20I of the five-match series between Nepal Women and Malaysia Women is set to commence today, October 2, 2025, at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. Both teams are eager to start the series on a high note, with Malaysia aiming to leverage their recent form and home advantage, while Nepal looks to continue their winning streak against Malaysia.
Fans can expect an exciting contest as both teams have been enhancing their skill sets and team cohesion through recent international exposure. The Bayuemas Oval is known for its balanced pitch, offering assistance to both batters and bowlers, which should make for an intriguing match-up.
Malaysia Women Vs Nepal Women, 1st T20I: Toss Update
Malaysia Women have won the toss and chose to bat first.
Malaysia Women Vs Nepal Women, 1st T20I: Playing XIs
Malaysisa Women: Winifred Duraisingam (c), Mas Elysa, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Wan Julia (wk), Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Nur Dania Syuhada, Aisya Eleesa Firdauz, Nur Izzatul Syafiqa, Nur Alva Batrisyia binti Normizan, Irdina Beh Nabil
Nepal Women: Rubina Chhetri, Indu Barma (c), Rajmati Airee, Suman Bist, Puja Mahato, Kabita Joshi, Sita Rana Magar, Sabitri Dhami, Samjhana Khadka, Riya Sharma, Rubi Poddar (wk)
Malaysia Women Vs Nepal Women, 1st T20I: Squads
Malaysia Women: Elsa Hunter, Mas Elysa, Nazatul Hidayah Husna, Ainna Hashim, Amalin Sorfina, Mahirah Izzati, Nur Izzatul Syafiqa, Suabika, Aina Najwa, Wan Julia, Aisya Eleesa, Marsya, Nazwah, Nur Dania Syuhada
Nepal Women: Bindu Rawal, Rajmati Airee, Samjhana Khadka, Indu Barma, Kabita Joshi, Kabita Kunwar, Puja Mahato, Rubina Chhetry, Roma Thapa, Rubi Poddar, Ishwori Bist, Manisha Upadhayay, Riya Sharma, Sabnam Rai