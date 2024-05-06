Kolkata Knight Riders moved to the top of the Indian Premier League courtesy of a 98-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants. (As It Happened | Scorecard)
Sunil Narine hit a sensational 81 from 39 balls, and he was ably supported by Ramandeep Singh's 25 from six deliveries, as KKR reeled off a third straight win on Sunday.
Ramandeep enjoyed a great day in the field too, as he took one of the catches of the season as LSG managed just 137 in response to KKR's 235.
Phil Salt struck 32, but it was fellow opener Narine who did the damage for KKR.
Ravi Bishnoi eventually ended his stand, but only when KKR had reached 140. Angkrish Raghuvanshi (32) had to be substituted out, but Shreyas Iyer added a useful 23 before Ramandeep hammered 25 from just an overs' worth of deliveries.
KL Rahul (25) and Marcus Stoinis (36) tried to get Lucknow going either side of Ramandeep's spectacular catch to dismiss Arshin Kulkarni, but the Super Giants never set the pace to truly trouble Kolkata.
Harshit Rana (3-24) and Varun Chakravarthy (3-30) shared the burden with the ball for the Knight Riders, as they took top spot, while Lucknow dropped out of the top four.
Data Debrief: Narine tops the pile
Narine's knock included six fours and seven sixes. That tally of maximums means he now leads the IPL in that metric, with 32 for the season.
He has moved ahead of Heinrich Klaasen (31).