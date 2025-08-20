The Hundred 2025: Liam Livingstone Reveals England Selection Frustration

Livingston was ignored for the upcoming white-ball series against RSA and IRE
The 32-year-old has not featured for ENG since Champions Trophy exit
Livingstone is currently playing The Hundred 2025
Liam Livingstone has revealed his frustration at being left out of England’s white-ball squads for their upcoming series against South Africa and Ireland.
The 32-year-old has not featured for England since their disappointing Champions Trophy group-stage exit in March.
Livingstone has scored 932 runs in 36 ODI innings for England at an average of 31.06, a figure which drops to 25.13 in T20Is after scoring 955 in 37 innings.
Despite captaining England in an ODI series against West Indies last year, then helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru claim their maiden IPL title in June, Livingstone has missed out on another England call-up.
The big-hitting batter could not hide his disappointment as he feels he is still improving in the shorter formats.
“Obviously, I didn't have a great series in India and Pakistan and I hold my hands up: I wasn't good enough out there. But I probably wasn't the only one," Livingstone told TalkSPORT’s Following On podcast.
“I don't know where I stand with England, to be honest. The frustrating part for me is I feel like I've got my best cricket ahead of me.
“I absolutely love playing for England. Nothing makes me prouder than being able to represent my country.
“At my age now, I feel like this is where people start to really come into their prime as a batter. You look at Jos [Buttler] over the last few years and I feel like, coming into a [T20] World Cup year, I could really help an England team go a long way to winning a World Cup.
“That's probably the frustrating thing for me: I would love to help. I would love to play for England. I feel like I'm still good enough to play for England.
“But I haven't had a single word since halfway through the IPL, so I don't really know where I stand, to be honest… I probably feel like, right now, I'm playing as well as I ever have done in my whole career.”