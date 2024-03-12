The second season of the Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT), which commenced on March 8, 2024 in Pallekele, is gathering steam. India's spin-bowling legend Harbhajan Singh is captaining Dubai Giants in the tournament and has great things to say about its 90-ball format. (More Cricket News)
"The LCT 90 format adds a new dimension to the game. It strikes a fine balance between length and skill, allowing players to showcase their talents across various aspects of the sport," Singh said in an interview recently.
"It's different from other formats, with four powerplays and the option for the batsman to choose their powerplay between 10 to 15. Additionally, the best bowler can bowl four overs, making it favourable for retired players," he elaborated.
Advertisement
Singh said that whenever a new format is introduced, it takes time to adapt, and it was no different with LCT 90. "However, as a batter, having the choice of powerplay against strong bowlers is advantageous," he added.
Furthermore, he found it more suitable than the T10 format. "In T10, there's limited time for play, but in the LCT 90 format, longer play is possible. This works to our advantage, especially when we have strong bowlers like Malinga," he added.
Speaking about his experience in the league, Singh singled out its utility to retired players. "Leagues have started happening with retired players for the past two to three years," he said. "It provides opportunities for retired players to continue playing in a competitive environment, whether they're with colleagues from abroad or the national team."