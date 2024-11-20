Cricket

PSL Franchise Owners Write To PCB Seeking Clarity Over Foreign Players' Availability During Clash With IPL

PSL is normally held in February-March but the next year's edition has been pushed to April-May window as Pakistan is hosting the 2025 Champions Trophy in February-March

With next year's Pakistan Super League dates likely to clash with the Indian Premier League 2025, the franchise owners of PSL have asked the country's cricket board to provide them clarity on the availability of foreign players for the competition. (More Cricket News)

A well-informed source close to the PSL franchise owners said that they have written a letter to the new PSL Director Salman Naseer, asking him to convene a meeting soon to address their concerns.

“The owners want the PCB to give them clarity which players would be available for the PSL if the IPL is also being held at the same time and also about broadcasting schedules,” the source told PTI.

“The owners are worried because of lack of clarity. The England and Wales Cricket Board and some other boards are talking about restrictions on their players playing in leagues so they want clarity ahead of the PSL players draft."

PSL is normally held in February-March but the next year's edition has been pushed to April-May window as Pakistan is hosting the 2025 Champions Trophy in February-March.

On the other hand, next year's IPL is expected to be held from March to May.

The source said there's a fear that many of the top overseas players may not be available after the IPL mega auction in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

He also said the franchise owners felt that due to some pressing matters, including the hosting of Champions Trophy early next year, the PCB could put the issues relating to the next PSL edition on the back burner.

“Some of the franchise owners have asked Salman Naseer to follow up on the promise of setting up an independent PSL secretariat which has not happened in 10 years.”

After the 10th edition of PSL next year, all the franchises and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have to revisit their agreements and financial bonds. The PCB can also add more teams to the current six-team PSL.

