IPL 2025 Mega Auction IST Timings: Everything About Indian Premier League's Jeddah Fair - Mark Your Calendar

The buzz for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is at its peak and the stage is set for an interesting player auction which will take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (More Cricket News)
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reduced its initial list of 1,574 players to a final pool of 574 for the upcoming IPL auction. This final pool consists of 366 Indian players and 208 overseas cricketers.
Jos Buttler, KL Rahul, David Miller, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Mitchell Starc, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and many such big names are going to be a part of the big auction. A total of 204 player slots, including 70 for overseas players, will be up for grabs. The highest base price is Rs 2 crore, with 81 players opting for this top bracket.
Jeddah, a modern commercial hub in Saudi Arabia, will host the IPL mega auction this year for the first time. The two-day affair will see 574 Indian and overseas players trying their luck for only 204 slots.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who is just 13 years old, is the youngest player on the list with a base price of 30 lakhs. England's best Test bowler in history, the 42-year-old James Anderson has also registered himself for the first time with a base price of 1.25 Cr.
IPL 2025 Mega Auction - Live Streaming And Timings Details
When and where the IPL 2025 Mega Auction will take place?
The IPL 2025 Mega Auction will take place on November 24 and 25 in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah.
When the IPL 2025 Mega Auction action will start?
The IPL 2025 Mega Auction will start at 03:00 pm IST on November 24 and 25.
Which TV channels will live telecast the IPL 2025 Mega Auction in India?
The Star Sports network will live telecast the IPL 2025 Mega Auction in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction in India?
The live streaming of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.