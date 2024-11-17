IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Procedure, Marquee Players, Retention List, Rules – All You Need To Know

The 2024 IPL mega auction is set to take place in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah on the 24th and 25th of November and will see 574 players go under the hammer to fill 204 slots in what are expected to be two days of non-stop drama and action. The last mega auction took place in 2022 where two new franchises – Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants – were added to the league. The IPL auction is being held outside India only for the second time – Dubai hosted the mini-auction last year. (More Cricket News)