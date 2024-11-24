Cricket

IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Hazlewood Sings Kohli Praises After Tough Day In Perth

Hazlewood admitted that he hasn't had too many harder days in office like one on Sunday when Indian batters grounded a quality bowling attack into submission

Virat-Kohli-Australia-Vs-India-First-Test-AP-Photo
IND vs AUS 1st Test: Virat Kohli celebrates after reaching his century in Australia. Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
They tried the off-stump line, short ball tactic and even attacking the line of stumps but nothing seemed to work against Virat Kohli, who blunted the Australian attack with his 30th Test hundred, leading speedster Josh Hazlewood said as his team stared at big defeat in the opening Test against India. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

India posted a mammoth 487 runs in their second innings, setting the hosts a stiff 534-run target

Australia ended Day 2 at 12 for 3 and even Hazlewood knows that it would take a miracle to save the game.

"We cycled through a few plans. He batted really well. He's a good player. He batted well. We sort of hung it outside off for a bit with an offside field. We tried straight. We tried the bounces.

"We tried a lot of things. He negated everything. So, yes, credit to him. He batted well," said Hazlewood on Kohli's unbeaten 100 which took him past Sir Donald Bradman's 29 Test hundreds.

He admitted that he hasn't had too many harder days in office like one on Sunday when Indian batters grounded a quality bowling attack into submission.

Hazlewood bowled 21 of the 84 overs sent down by Australian quicks, who got only four wickets, giving away 290 runs.

"Yes, it's up there. It probably speaks for itself," Hazlewood said when asked if that was one of the harder days he had had in the field.

"They piled on the runs and had a couple of really big partnerships there. It was hard work out there. Following it at certain stages.

"The new ball probably does a little bit. But, if you get through that, then it's a bit easier batting.

"We saw a little bit up and down towards the end of the day, obviously. So, that'll be something the batters will be watching tomorrow."

